(WFSB) - Water bottle maker Contigo is recalling millions of children's water bottles.
The water bottle's clear silicone spout can detach and pose a choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall impacts 5.7 million of the "Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles," including those involved in a previous recall that happened back in August.
The recall also involves replacement lids associated with that August recall.
RELATED: Contigo recalling 5.7 million kids' water bottles
"The base and cover of the clear silicone spout will always be black," the CPSC said in its news release. "Only black colored spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall."
The commission urged users to stop using the water bottles and contact Contigo for a free newer water bottle.
Contigo reported a total of 427 cases of the spouts detaching, 27 of which ended up in children's mouths.
The water bottles were sold at Costco, Target, Walmart and other stores and website nationwide from April 2018 through Feb. 7, 2020.
The cost ranged from between $9 and $24.
More information can be found on the CPSC's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.