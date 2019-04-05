WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Negotiations between Stop and Shop and its unionized workers continue to drag on.
For the third straight day on Friday, both sides met with a federal mediator in trying to reach a deal.
While it hasn’t happened yet, the workers could strike at any time.
The topic of discussion is wages and benefits.
Without a contract since late February, last month union members gave their negotiating team the authorization to call a strike.
For the past few days, Stop and Shop and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, representing more than 31,000 workers in CT, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, have been negotiating with a federal moderator.
Recently, the union called Stop and Shop’s latest offer an insult and completely unacceptable.
Stop and Shop says its employees are some of the highest paid food retailers in the region and the changes are needed to compete with other supermarkets that are mostly nonunion.
In a statement they said “A fair, new agreement also must reflect the rapid changes and increasing competition that are reshaping our industry. Any new contract must ensure that Stop & Shop can continue to offer customers the service, selection and value they expect.”
Shoppers are going about their business and for now, so are the thousands of union workers at Stop and Shop in Connecticut.
“I know a lot of the workers in there too and they’re great, know them by name. I’m hoping they work something out,” said Deanna Arpino, of West Haven.
“I’m hoping they can come to some form of an agreement before that occurs,” said Tim Willington, of West Haven.
While Stop and Shop says plans are in place to keep stores open in case there is a strike, some shoppers told said they would shop elsewhere if that’s the case.
“Well if they go on strike, I’ll be shopping somewhere else," said Bill Fiorillo, of West Haven.
