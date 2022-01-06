(WFSB) – Contractors have been busy all day Thursday getting ready for Friday morning’s snow.
Across the state, there is a shortage of snow plowers.
Contractors are short staffed because of a lack of qualified applicants as well as workers getting COVID.
It might take a little longer for trucks to finish the job Friday.
Contractors have been hard at work Thursday to make sure their equipment is ready to go for Friday’s snow.
“Make sure all your loaders are filled up such as the one behind me,” said Michael Rosenthal, owner of Dynamic Tree and Landscaping in Plainville.
He and his crews have been loading plow trucks with fuel, filling up salt bins, and going over logistics for clearing tomorrow’s snow.
While Rosenthal says he’s fortunate to not be short staffed right now, he knows other contractors across the state are struggling to find qualified workers to do the job.
“Best thing I can say is just stay patient, stay positive, stay patient. Most companies they’re not gonna let you down. They don’t want to lose their business, they’re gonna get you out,” Rosenthal said.
At Katz Hardware store in Glastonbury, customers have been stocking up on supplies for the snow.
“We just moved back from California so it’s my seven-year-old’s first memory in the snow, so we got him a sled and some rope to pull him around,” said Mallory Stevens of Columbia.
Plenty of people were purchasing ice melt and shovels.
“Put ice melt down, make sure you’re safe and make sure you don’t slip and hurt yourself or anyone in your family,” said Keith Kulmack, a salesman at Katz Hardware.
“Snow is kinda rough. Hard to drive in. But its New England, we have to live through it,” said Michael Harris, of Windsor.
Rosenthal gave advice for those struggling to book a contractor.
“My advice right now, social media. Social media asking around. Doing your homework too. Asking companies how many employees you have, how many vehicles you have,” he said.
Make sure the contractor you have has adequate insurance.
Crews will be out salting the roads this evening and they will be out in full force around midnight.
