ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Residents in Ellington did not pass a controversial artificial turf field at the high school.
Town officials said 2,278 voted for the field and 5,065 voted against it.
While some backed the project, many said the $2.6 million plan was too expensive.
This week a number of signs that said, "no artificial turf" went missing around town.
Officials said a referendum to build a new town hall also failed by a similar margin.
