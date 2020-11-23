CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A controversial restriction on indoor sports took effect on Monday.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s latest order shut down practices and games for several sports, including ice skating rinks like the Champions Skating Center in Cromwell.
Parents whose kids play competitive sports called it unfair.
“I don’t think they understand always the ramification of the fact that they are using a sledgehammer to drive a penny nail at sometimes,” argued Scott Zellner, a parent. “They don’t understand the full ramifications across the board.”
The skating center in Cromwell is usually busy during the weekday early evening hours.
With COVID-19 cases increasing, however, Lamont wanted to limit indoor gatherings to stop the virus from spreading.
"We did see a lot of cases around sporting events, so thought it was appropriate to reduce some of that activity where you have some spread," said David Lehman, DECD Commissioner.
As a result, the rink has been virtually empty.
Hockey rink owners hoped to find a compromise. A group of them met Monday virtually to have one unified voice.
"If we are going to operate those building, we want to operate them safely, securely, and for the benefit of the athletes," said Bob Crawford, ice rink owner.
They would like to meet with the governor and his staff to see if they can maybe compromise to have practices but not games.
This would limit how many people are allowed inside at any given time.
There is a virtual meeting on Monday night with the rink owners to go over the new restrictions and how it will affect them and the players.
