HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A controversial police reform law in Connecticut took effect on Thursday.
The police accountability bill was signed by Gov. Ned Lamont at the end of July following heated debate by lawmakers.
The bill makes it easier for citizens to sue individual officers in state court, but they would only be held financially liable if they knowingly broke the law. The burden can also be shifted to individual towns and cities.
While the bill doesn’t get rid of qualified immunity, it creates a more stringent review process, and decertifies rogue officers.
Supporters said it will help the state get rid of bad cops. They said it sets up a process that could lead to guilty cops being financially liable.
Critics, however, said it only puts a target on the backs of officers.
A number of officers themselves said the bill will make their jobs more difficult and make good cops want to leave the profession.
The bill passed along party lines.
Here are a few of the highlights from the bill that what went into place as of Oct. 1:
- Sec. 21. (a) (1) No law enforcement official may ask an operator of a motor vehicle to conduct a search of a motor vehicle or the contents of the motor vehicle that is stopped by a law enforcement official solely for a motor vehicle violation.
(a) (1) Any police officer, as defined in section 7-294a, who while acting in such officer's law enforcement capacity, witnesses another police officer use what the witnessing officer objectively knows to be unreasonable, excessive or illegal use of force, shall intervene and attempt to stop such other police officer from using such force. Any such police officer who fails to intervene in such an incident may be prosecuted and punished for the same acts in accordance with the provisions of section 53a-8 as the police officer who used unreasonable, excessive or illegal force. The provisions of this subdivision do not apply to any witnessing officer who is operating in an undercover capacity at the time he or she witnesses another officer use unreasonable, excessive or illegal force.
(a) (1) Whenever a peace officer, in the performance of such officer's duties, uses physical force upon another person and such person dies as a result thereof or uses deadly force, as defined in section 53a-3, upon another person, the [Division of Criminal Justice shall cause an investigation to be made and shall have the responsibility of determining] Inspector General shall investigate and determine whether the use of physical force by the peace officer was [appropriate] justifiable under section 53a-22.
(a) All law enforcement officers, state's attorneys, prosecuting attorneys, employees of the Department of Correction, other officials, physicians, funeral directors, embalmers and other persons shall promptly notify the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of any death coming to their attention which is subject to investigation by the Chief Medical Examiner under this chapter, shall assist in making dead bodies and related evidence available to that office for investigations and postmortem examinations, including autopsies, and shall cooperate fully with said office in making the investigations and examinations herein provided for. In conducting such investigations or examinations, the Chief Medical Examiner may issue subpoenas requiring the production of medical reports, records or other documents concerning the death under investigation and compelling the attendance and testimony of any person having pertinent knowledge of such death.
Read the entire bill here.
