MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - One of Connecticut's shoreline state parks will look a whole lot different by the time the next beach day comes around.
The Silver Sands State Park project was controversial.
Many local people said they didn't want to see the changes, which include parking and a snack bar. They said they liked the park the way it was.
However, the state said the park is for everyone and they facilities would bring it in line with other shoreline parks.
Joe Fetcho said he runs through the park almost every day.
He admitted that at first he wasn't a fan of the changes.
"Everybody down this street and even the condos down that way, were against it," Fetcho said.
Watching it rise from beyond the dunes, he said he came around to it.
He stopped his run as Gov. Dannel Malloy held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Monday. It was a project Malloy pushed before leaving office.
“That’s why this particular investment was so very, very important," Malloy said. "Everyone should be able to enjoy this particular park in the summer.”
It's not ready just yet. Crews remain busy with nail guns and saws. They're working on a building that will include an office, the snack bar and restrooms.
“For many years, the only toilets on these properties were the portable potties which didn’t make any sense, didn’t invite families, didn’t invite people to come to this park from different parts of the state of Connecticut," Malloy said.
Fetcho said he agreed with that.
“You absolutely need it, the port-o-potties were terrible," he said. "I understand what he was talking about, with the women especially. But even for a jogger, they were really a mess.”
Noticeably absent from the ceremony on Monday were local leaders who pushed back against the plan. They said the community didn't want the improvements.
“There was some conflict about parking for instance, charging for parking, free parking, who should be able to use the park," Malloy said. "The thing about state parks is, by definition, they are open to everyone, not limited to a particular community.”
While out-of-state visitors will now have to pay to park, Connecticut residents will still be free with the Passport to Parks program.
Fetcho said he was glad to see the program.
“It's definitely an improvement," he said. "I’m just glad people won’t have to park on the streets close by.”
The new facilities are expected to be ready by Memorial Day.
