(WFSB) - Company leaders behind a new COVID-19 vaccine have admitted the treatment is not quite as effective as they initially reported.
Leaders at AstraZeneca likely relied on outdated data, according to infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci.
However, Fauci did stress that he believes the vaccine is still likely very good, but he worries the process could harm the public’s confidence in the treatment.
According to the newest and most accurate information, AstraZeneca now says that its vaccine is 76-percent effective in preventing symptomatic disease.
The reason for the current controversy is that earlier this week, the company had said it’s COVID-19 vaccine was 79 percent effective against symptomatic disease. The change happened after an independent board that reviews vaccine information called out AstraZeneca and accused the company of essentially cherry-picking stats to boost its overall numbers.
AstraZeneca then said it reviewed its research and tweaked its report by lowering the efficacy rate by 3 percent.
Fauci said he believes it is likely still a good treatment, but he calls the incorrect reporting an unforced error.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been approved in the U.S.
Approved vaccine information, including registration and clinic locations, can be found here.
