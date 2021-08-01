UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The return of conventions is a sign that things are getting back to normal, but the return of rising COVID numbers and new CDC recommendations to wear masks indoors is a sign things are heading in the wrong direction.
Dr. Fauci says breakthrough cases in vaccinated people and the fact they can still transmit the virus is a reason for this move.
"Even if they have minimal symptoms or no symptoms, we know they can do it and we know the reason for it is because the level of virus is high. You want to make sure they don’t get infected," Dr. Fauci explained.
Just days before the annual Terrificon Comic Convention at Mohegan Sun, the CDC announced people in New London should wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.
Terrifcon creator Mitch Hallock had to make some tough choices.
"Here’s the situation, how do you get out of it with what you have in hand? We did the best we could and we figured it out so everybody can have a safe, happy, enjoyable weekend," Hallock tells us.
Hallock has been putting on the show since 2015.
"It’s just great to be among fellow fans and creators and actors," Hallock noted.
Based on the thousands who walked the Expo Center, the demand was there, but COVID presented Terrificon’s biggest challenge to date, balancing fun with enhanced safety.
The CDC's indoor mask recommendation now extends to all Connecticut counties.
Businesses, once again, are forced to make tough decisions on this highly divisive topic.
From what Eyewitness News saw, wearing one or not was a personal decision.
"Because we’re distanced and taking the proper precautions, I think it’s fine here. If it were somewhere else, again, like Obi Wan Kenobi says, you've got to do what you think it right," stated Hallock.
When the state dropped the mask mandate in May, so did both Connecticut casinos.
Unlike Las Vegas resorts, from what we saw today, the sun is not making it mandatory for employees or patrons on the casino floor.
Emails to both casinos asking why, have gone unanswered.
Artist Joe Critelli is choosing to wear two.
"I am vaccinated, but I still feel comfortable wearing the mask around in crowded areas," Critelli said.
He says others choosing not to wear a mask hasn’t impacted his experience.
He’s just glad to be able to visit conventions again and is hoping his mask wearing will allow conventions to remain open.
"I think people can be comfortable with the choice they make as long as they feel like they’re making the right choice for themselves," added Critelli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.