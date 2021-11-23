MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A convicted felon and a female were arrested Monday evening following a crash and carjacking that shut down part of I-691 east for hours.
The highway was shut down around 6 p.m. Monday for the report of a crash between exits 10 and 11.
According to police, the crash stemmed from an investigation into a Dodge Caliber that was seen traveling on Colony Street near Platt Avenue with invalid plates.
At the same time, police learned that 25-year-old Trayquan Ford was operating a similar vehicle and that he had recently escaped from a transitional halfway house after being released from prison.
When officers tried to stop the car, it took off onto the highway.
It then went off the highway and crashed into the fence.
That’s when Ford and his front seat passenger, identified as Manasia Bennett, ran from the scene.
At the same time, they tried to carjack another driver at gunpoint.
Police approached Ford as he was in the victim’s car, but he then took off, running across I-691 west while holding a pistol.
Officers were ultimately able to apprehend Ford behind a home on Bee Street.
Police also found a loaded Taurus 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine.
Ford was arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, interfering with police, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, engaging in pursuit, reckless driving, and misuse of registration plates.
He also had an active federal arrest warrant for escape from custody.
Ford is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
His front seat passenger, 19-year-old Manasia Bennett, was also arrested and charged with interfering with police, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.
She was held on a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.