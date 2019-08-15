HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting in Hartford that happened earlier this month.
According to police, Joseph Thorpe, 26, was charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.
Investigators said he killed 23-year-old Roberto Vargas on Aug. 3 just before 3 a.m.
Vargas was found on Farmington Avenue after being shot several times.
He was brought to St. Francis Hospital where he died.
After an investigation, police identified Thorpe as the lone suspect.
They called Thorpe a convicted felon.
Wednesday, members of Hartford police's fugitive task force, U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Task Force and Manchester police safely took Thorpe into custody.
His bond was set at $1.5 million.
Thorpe is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.
