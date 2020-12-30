MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A convicted felon is facing charges after he was found with drugs, a handgun, and 10 rounds of ammunition.
In an effort to stop gun violence and drug sales in the city of Meriden, officers conducted surveillance at several locations throughout the city on Tuesday.
At one location, officers spotted a vehicle that was believed to be used in the sale of narcotics.
During a traffic stop, police identified the driver of the car as Maurice Young.
He was found to be in possession of a Taurus .380 caliber handgun containing 10 rounds of ammunition, along with 4.6 grams of crack cocaine individually packaged in smaller bags.
Young is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. He also had an active arrest warrant for drug sales out of Waterbury.
He was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and other violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.