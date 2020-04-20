PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man in Plainfield faces charges after police said he had an argument with several people while holding a loaded rifle.
Robert Wager, 55, was arrested on Sunday just after 10 p.m.
According to police, they were sent to an address in town for a reported domestic disturbance that involved a firearm.
The caller reported that Wager fled the scene in a pickup truck.
While en route, police said they found Wager's truck and pulled him over.
He refused to comply with officers' orders, but was eventually detained.
Over the course of the investigation, police said they found the rifle at the scene of the altercation. They also found that Wager was involved in a physical altercation with numerous individuals while in possession of it.
Wager was found to be a convicted felon and was arrested.
He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of ammunition.
He was held on a $25,000 bond and given a court date of Monday in New London.
