HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Detectives conducting a drug operation in Hartford's south district said they arrested a convicted felon on drugs and weapons charges.
Police said they charged 46-year-old Luis Roman with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and criminal possession of ammunition.
Detectives said they saw several suspects engaged in illegal hand-to-hand narcotics transactions.
They said they secured the suspects in the Laurel Street area and found them in possession of fentanyl/heroin.
The investigation led them to an apartment on Laurel Street where they said they found an illegal semi-automatic firearm with an obliterated serial number. They also found 300 bags of fentanyl/heroin, powdered heroin and suboxone films.
Roman was arrested as a result.
