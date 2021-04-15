WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A domestic violence call turned into a barricaded suspect situation in Wallingford on Wednesday.
Christopher Poach, 38, faces a list of charges and is a convicted felon.
Police said they were called to an address on Fairlawn Drive.
The call said Poach threatened to kill a victim and sparked a Taser at the victim for intimidation.
Poach threatened to shoot the victim in the head, police said.
During the incident, police said the suspect also tried to restrain the victim from leaving and assaulted the person.
When officers arrived, Poach refused to leave the home. He said that he had a gun.
They said they witnessed Poach point a long gun out of a window of the home.
Poach eventually fled the home through a back door and took the long gun with him, according to police.
Officers said they were able to apprehend him after a foot pursuit.
They said he had a live round in the chamber when they caught him.
Police said Poach used a chainsaw on a safe to get access to the gun. He also was found to be in possession of ammunition and body armor.
He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree threatening, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, stealing a firearm, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of criminal possession of body armor, criminal possession of an electric defense weapon and criminal possession of ammunition by a felon.
His bond was set at $1 million.
Poach was given a court date of Thursday in Meriden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.