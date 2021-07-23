Wilfredo Ocasio-Rosado

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A convicted felon wanted for gun violence in Meriden was arrested by officers after he brandished a firearm in front of them, then fled.

Wilfredo Ocasio-Rosado, 30, was spotted standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Crown Street Thursday.

Police said they were familiar with Ocasio-Rosado because they had information the he was involved in recent incidents of gun violence.

Thursday, police said Ocasio-Rosado approached an unmarked police vehicle and brandished the weapon in the presence of the officers.

He then fled the area in a vehicle.

Friday, police said they found him sitting in a vehicle in the same area. He was quickly apprehended.

Police said they seized a .380 caliber firearm that was on him. They also found a 16 gauge shotgun.

Meriden weapons.jpg

Since Ocasio-Rosado is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm and/or ammunition, police said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, improper use of registration and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Ocasio-Rosado was held on a $500,000 bond.

