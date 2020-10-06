MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested in Meriden on weapons and stolen vehicle charges.
According to police, convicted felons Aaron Williamson, 25, of New Haven, and 24-year-old Eric Whitley of Waterbury were spotted getting into a stolen vehicle that was discovered on Gwen Road on Oct. 1.
A surveillance team of officers attempted to stop the suspects but they sped away.
Their vehicle was found a short distance away, disabled.
Williamson and Whitley fled on foot, but were both apprehended with the help of a K9 unit.
Police said they found a gun a short distance away from the suspects.
Williamson was charged with third-degree larceny, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, interfering with police and reckless driving.
Whitley was charged with third-degree larceny and interfering with police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.