MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – The sister of a murder victim from Coventry continues a 40-year fight of public awareness that the killer could strike again.
The family raises concerns, on the day Edward F. Boyle Jr. is scheduled to be released to a treatment facility in Montville.
Inmate number "97482" easily rolled off the tongue of Beverly Canfield when Eyewitness News spoke to her about Boyle Jr. The Department of Corrections was releasing the convict on Tuesday into the January Center, a live in-treatment facility for convicted sex offenders.
“We have not been free for almost 40 years now from him,” Canfield said.
Canfield is concerned that Boyle Jr., a convicted killer and rapist, is scheduled to be released on Tuesday to a sex treatment facility and will be unsupervised in 2024.
“He’s never once taken responsibility for my sister,” Canfield said.
Canfield’s sister is Louisa Scott. The then 20-year-old was found strangled to death in May of 1980 in the Skungamaug River in Coventry, hours after meeting up with Boyle Jr.
Boyle Jr. was convicted for the felony murder of Scott, released in 1999, but arrested in 2004 for raping a 14-year-old girl in Groton. He served five years, but in 2011, was found to be in violation of his sentence.
“He has proven time and time again that he cannot live in society,” Canfield said.
According to his record, Boyle Jr.’s special parole ends November 15, 2024.
This guy is the absolute worst of the worst, a psychopathic predator to the bone. There is something seriously wrong with our criminal justice system if this animal ever sees the light of day. People like this can NEVER be rehabilitated. I was in 8th grade with Eddie Boyle and he was rotten to the bone even back then. You just knew it was only a matter of time before he did something heinous.
