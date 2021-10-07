Cooler weather impacts Connecticut restaurants

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - With the cooler weather coming to Connecticut, many restaurants are rethinking their outdoor plans.
The outdoor dining scene has been a lifesaver for hundreds of restaurants.
Argula Bistro in West Hartford Center usually sees customers right when they open.
The chef and owner, Christiane Gehami said, “this fills up at four and goes throughout the night.”
Their outdoor dining experience began after the COVID-19 pandemic, as they didn’t have room for outdoor seating before.
“This year we have it again. Half the size but it’s still great. I love it. I love eating out,” said Gehami.
For many restaurants, they’re finding outdoor seating is what customers are looking for.
Connecticut Restaurant Association Executive Director Scott Dolch said 600 restaurants have permanently closed because of the COVID=19 pandemic. It’s outdoor dining that has saved many.
“940 outdoor dining has been a lifesaver for our industry in CT,” Dolch said. “The next 6-12 months is going to be an interesting sign of recovery. Our industry has probably not started recovery yet if you look at what they are faced with.”
There are other issues facing the CT restaurant industry.
78 percent of restaurants are understaffed, and food costs have skyrocketed.
“It’s a tough industry in normal times but this is the great reality we are in right now and continue to tell people to support our local restaurants because we want to see them here for the future,” said Dolch.
Colder weather is another hurtle they could face.
Dolch sai, “I think people love that about CT is when you can eat outside and have a similar experience, if not better, because the leaves are changing, or you’re by the water. I’m interested to see more restaurants get creative with heaters and have opportunities this fall.”
