(WFSB) - Cities throughout Connecticut are offering residents places where they can get relief from the heat this weekend.
The city is encouraging residents to stay out of the heat, stay hydrated, and seek a cool place if needed.
As a heat wave moves through the area the next few days, the city of Hartford will open three cooling centers starting today through Tuesday.
Because of the pandemic, centers will be sanitized every day.
Everyone will be required to practice hand washing and social distancing.
Masks will also be provided.
Depending on demand, there will be time limits to ensure as many residents can cool off as needed while keeping everyone spaced out.
Hartford firefighters will also be handing out water bottles at bus stops, splash pads, and other spots where people might need relief from the heat.
The city of New Haven is also activating cooling centers, because of the high temperatures and humidity.
People will have options starting today through Wednesday from the Kennedy Hall of Records to libraries throughout the city.
Splash pads will be open daily starting at 9 until 8 at night.
Heat-related illnesses can lead to death, so it’s really important people use one of the cooling centers open this weekend to find momentary relief.
The CDC has some guidelines on what signs and symptoms you need to look out for when it gets hot.
- Heat exhaustion
- Cold, clammy skin
- Sweating heavily
- Feeling tired, dizzy, and weak
The CDC recommends you move to a cool place, like one of the centers open this weekend, drink water, and take a cool bath if possible.
If you start throwing up or your symptoms last from more than an hour or worsen, get medical help right away.
Once you start having a fast pulse, confusion, and nausea you could be experiencing a heat stroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.