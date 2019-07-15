(WFSB) - The impending hot and humid weather has cities and towns making preparations.
Channel 3's meteorologists predicted temperatures in the upper-80s and mid-90s through the end of the week.
The following places scheduled the opening of cooling centers:
Bristol
- The Bristol Public Library - Main Branch, 5 High St., Monday - Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- The Bristol Senior Center - 240 Stafford Ave. Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. 5 p.m.
- The Bristol Parks and Recreation - All splash pads open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., two outdoor pools at Page and Rockwell parks also open 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- The Salvation Army - Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Brian's Angels, in St. Vincent DePaul, 19 Jacob St., 1 p.m - 5 p.m.
- The Agape House, 43 School St, every day except Sundays 8 a.m. - noon.
