HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A northern copperhead snake was discovered in a garbage bin in Hamden last week.
An animal control officer said he responded a home on Lane Street.
Assistant Animal Control Officer Mitch Gibbs reported that the home's resident frequents West Rock Park Ridge State Park in New Haven.
Gibbs said the resident noticed a garbage bag near the park and decided to place it in his vehicle to dispose of it at his home.
The next day, the resident reported seeing the snake inside his bin.
Gibbs responded and returned the snake to West Rock Park.
According to the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, copperheads are a venomous species of snake that like basalt ridges, talus slopes, rocky hillsides, open woods, edges of swamps and meadows.
They eat mice and other rodents, along with insects, small birds and frogs.
They can be between 24 and 37 inches long.
DEEP said they have stocky copper-colored bodies with brown and reddish bands that are wide on sides and narrow on back. Its belly is pink with darker marks.
Its head is wider than its neck and has copper-colored eyes.
For more on northern copperhead snakes in Connecticut, head to DEEP's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.