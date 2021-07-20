Cornwall Covered Bridge

Troop B responded to an accident at the Cornwall Covered Bridge.

WEST CORNWALL, Ct. (WFSB) - The Cornwall Covered Bridge is closed after it was damaged on July 20 by a truck pulling an excavator. 

The excavator boom hit the top of the bridge and severely damaged it. The damage was non-structural. 

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) inspected the bridge, making sure it was safe.

CT DOT is now working to remove the damage wood, an should be open in a few hours.

The Connecticut State Police, Troop B reminded drivers to watch for vehicle height signs especially before bridges.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.