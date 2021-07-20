WEST CORNWALL, Ct. (WFSB) - The Cornwall Covered Bridge is closed after it was damaged on July 20 by a truck pulling an excavator.
The excavator boom hit the top of the bridge and severely damaged it. The damage was non-structural.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) inspected the bridge, making sure it was safe.
CT DOT is now working to remove the damage wood, an should be open in a few hours.
The Connecticut State Police, Troop B reminded drivers to watch for vehicle height signs especially before bridges.
