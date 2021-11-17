CORNWALL, CT (WFSB) - Naterlal "Jack" Patel, a Cornwall motel owner, was charged with three counts of sexual assault, one count burglary, and one count unlawful restraint.
According to the affidavit, the victim met Patel through women's support services. She was placed at the Hitching Post Motel in Cornwall.
The day she arrived, her shower was not working. She knocked on the owner's door and asked them to fix it.
Patel asked her to come in, then began began hugging her. He turned her face and kissed her.
She said she tried to pull away, but he held her too tight.
He stopped shortly after, when his wife came home.
The victim told Patel she did not like it, and to not touch her again.
Patel came to the victim's room later to fix the shower. When he was there he assaulted the victim, grabbing her chest and kissing her.
He left shortly.
The following day, her TV set had stopped working.
When Patel came to her room to fix it, he assaulted her again. The victim cried and told him to get off.
Patel left and the victim went to get his wife.
Patel's wife sent him back to the room, but this time the victim remained outside the room until he was finished fixing the television.
The next day, Patel knocked on the victim's door and told her she had to stay in Torrington for the weekend, because the motel was over booked.
She was told she could only take an overnight bag, and she left most of her stuff in the room.
Patel told the victim that women's services was sending her to a better hotel.
He took her to the Royal Inn in Torrington, and lead her to room 9.
He told her he would be back later and left.
Patel returned around 7 p.m., he kissed and groped her. Patel then told her that she would like it, she could make money, and she could have "dates."
She pushed him away, and told him no. He left.
The next morning, the victim was going to get some food, when an employee stopped her and tried to talk to her.
The victim couldn't understand what she was saying, so the employee called Patel and handed her the phone.
Patel told the victim that she had to clean rooms before he would come and take her back to the first motel, where her things were.
She was given a list of rooms with times when guests would arrive. She was told she would get $100 per room.
Patel called them her "money rooms." The victim was under the impression that she was supposed to have sexual contact with the men.
The victim cleaned the rooms and did not interact with the guests.
At around 3 p.m., Patel came back to the hotel and sat her on a bed.
He lifted her shirt and pulled her pants down. When he began unbuckling her pants, the victim screamed.
Patel took the victim back to Cornwall and told her that he lost money because of her.
He handed her $40 for cleaning the rooms.
The victim told him that if he ever touched her again, she was going to tell his wife and the police.
Patel laughed and claimed he could buy his way out of trouble.
The next morning the victim called women's services and told them what happened, she also called the police.
The victim stated she believed Patel was trying take advantage of her situation to push her into prostitution.
Patel has had similar complaints filed against him in the past.
