HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers planned a news conference for Wednesday about a new gun safety bill that will be debated during the legislative session.
However, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League reported later Monday morning that the event was canceled out of concern for the coronavirus.
The bill is meant strengthen "red flag laws," which take firearms away from people who pose a risk to others or themselves.
It would allow people to apply for risk warrants directly with the courts to get weapons removed in a home.
It would also stop someone from buying a gun if the court finds risk.
Republicans said they support the law that's in place now, but feels these changes are over the top.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League, gun rights group, said it was supposed to speak against the bill at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Hartford.
It is waiting for a new time and date to speak.
(1) comment
So...they are FOR people that are a risk to the public and/or themselves keeping and possibly purchasing firearms? Is that what they are trying to tell us? A known dangerous person can still keep their firearms.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.