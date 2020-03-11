(WFSB) -- Symptoms of the coronavirus can be very similar to the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and doctors are outlining what to keep an eye out for.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and feel sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Doctors say people should stay at least 6 feet away from someone who is sick
For more information on the CDC's latest guidelines, click here.
