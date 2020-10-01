(WFSB) – The holidays are approaching and visits with Santa Claus will likely be a little different this year as COVID-19 is changing the way children interact with Old Saint Nick.
Channel 3 spoke with the man in red and several organizations about how they’re trying to keep holiday cheer alive.
The jingle of sleigh bells and the heart familiar greeting of Santa Claus can bring out the joy in the biggest of kids.
This year, some might say more than any other in memory, we need the magic of Santa.
Many photographers, towns, and malls around the country have either canceled their Santa events or are reimagining them.
For the in-person visits that are still on schedule, there will likely be no lap sitting.
Depending on the location, Santa will be using plexiglass or a bubble for his and the children’s safety.
Santa acknowledged that these steps are necessary but mean the experience will be different this year.
“You’re not going to have that personal touch with the children. They’re going to be happy to see Santa, but they’re not going to get that one on one,” Santa said.
Santa’s helpers are doing their best to make sure kids still get the butterflies when they hear which lists they’re on, seeing the twinkle in Santa’s eyes, and feel the excitement of sharing their biggest wishes.
Matt Windt is the Chief Marketing Officer for Cherry Hill Programs, a company that creates Santa experiences for hundreds of malls across the country, including eight in Connecticut. They don’t plan on stopping this year.
“We’re going to strongly encourage guests make a reservation with Santa, they plan their time in advance,” Windt said.
This year, guests will book their Santa time in advance at malls that partner with Cherry Hill Programs.
Santa will wear a mask and will do a daily health screening and temperature check.
Families and children will have to distance themselves from Santa.
“They’ll be close enough that they can still have that conversation. Children will still be able to share their wish list,” Windt said.
There’s also a virtual option.
Ela Benarek and Larry Hersberger are artists on a mission. They’re launching a website called “How to Save Christmas.”
It’s a website where parents can sign up to have their kids Zoom with Santa from the North Pole for 15 minutes and have several sessions leading up to Christmas.
“For fifteen minutes, you’ve got Santa one on one. You want to know how he flies those reindeer? You can ask him,” Hersberger said.
They also have a program that asks parents to take a picture of their children and the image will be worked into a piece of artwork with Santa.
“There’s no stress because the mother or father or caregiver will take a photo of that child in their home where they feel comfortable,” Bednarek said.
The company is working with 100 “Miracle Santas” from across the globe to make this happen.
Their website launched on October 1.
“That’s going to bring that joy and hope to that child right through to Christmas Day. That’s the goal,” Hersberger said.
Even though coronavirus has canceled many events this year, they want to make sure Santa isn’t canceled.
“Whatever they require, we’re going to do it because we don’t want to give up on the children,” Santa said.
