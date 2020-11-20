(WFSB) -- Lines at coronavirus testing sites and facilities across the state continue to grow, as some people wait hours before getting a test.
Wait times up to 2 hours have been seen at some sites, according to Hartford HealthCare’s website.
Hartford HealthCare
The healthcare provider displays all of the active drive-up testing sites available across the state, along with the current wait time.
The website also displays current wait times at its affiliated Urgent Care centers.
People are encouraged to make an appointment.
Yale New Haven Health
Yale New Haven Health has several testing locations for anyone looking to get a coronavirus test.
On it's website, you can answer a few questions and then scheduled an appointment. The website lists each testing location and what appointment times are available.
Community Health Center Inc.
Community Health Center Inc. has several testing sites around the state, and even shares a video on its website of what the patient experience would be like.
CVS Pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy offers testing at several of its locations. On its website, the patient can find testing sites nearby after filling out a form to see if they qualify for a test.
Once the patient gets to the page where testing sites are displayed, it will notify them if there are no more appointments available for that day.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health Of New England has testing sites in various parts of the state, and has also put out its holiday schedule when it comes to COVID-19 tests being administered.
Drive-thru testing is available at Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Mary’s Hospital, and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Trinity Health also offers a mobile testing service, which has times and dates available in Hartford and Waterbury.
UConn Health
UConn Health is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing by appointment only at its Farmington facility.
Griffin Health
Griffin Health has some testing sites available in Naugatuck, Farmington and Middlebury.
2-1-1
Frequently Asked Questions on testing:
Who should get tested for COVID-19?
- If you are experiencing any symptoms that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified for COVID-19, you need to get tested.
- What are the symptoms of COVID-19? People with COVID-19 can have mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after being exposed to the virus. Symptoms can include: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, sore throat, headache, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, runny nose or stuffy nose, fatigue, recent loss of taste or smell. Children have similar symptoms to adults and generally have mild illness.
- In certain situations, it is recommended that you to be tested if you do not have symptoms if you are a health care worker, first responder, congregate care facility resident or staff (includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities, managed residential communities, correctional institutions), homeless, or living in communities at high risk. Some of these situations include being exposed to someone with COVID-19 without adequate protection or detection of asymptomatic spread during an outbreak.
- There is no state requirement that asymptomatic individuals who have not been in contact with a known case of COVID be tested. However, some employers may be providing testing to their employees, or may request that you be tested.
- Remember that anyone with symptoms of COVID infection should get tested.
- If you are contacted by a public health professional or contact tracer and told that you have been in contact with a known case of COVID-19, you should be tested. The public health professional will help you identify a location for testing in your area or you can call 211 for the latest information on testing locations near you.
- These recommendations may evolve as the science of this pandemic becomes more clear, as the situation in CT evolves, and as testing becomes more widely available.
What type of test should I get for COVID-19?
- There are three types of tests available for COVID-19: nucleic acid (PCR test) and antigen (rapid) tests are used to diagnose a person with current infection with the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and an antibody test that helps determine if someone was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past.
- If you are having symptoms for COVID-19, or are not sick but have had unprotected prolonged close contact with someone with COVID-19, you should have a nucleic acid (PCR) diagnostic test.
How do I get tested for COVID-19?
- If you think you have COVID-19 and feel like you have symptoms, you should first call your primary care provider to talk about your symptoms. Many primary care providers are set up to test their patients on site.
- Drive-up and walk-up testing is available at some acute care hospitals, urgent care centers, community health centers and certain pharmacy based testing sites. You can find a test by visiting ct.gov/coronavirus, typing your zip code into the box that says "Find a Testing Site Near You" and clicking "GO".
I don’t have a primary care provider. Does that mean I can’t get tested?
- If you don’t have a primary care provider, you can still get tested for COVID-19. There are places like community health centers across the state that can administer a test and may be taking new patients for other medical care. The community health centers offer on-site health evaluations as well as on-site COVID-19 testing. You can find a test by visiting ct.gov/coronavirus, typing your zip code into the box that says "Find a Testing Site Near You" and clicking "GO".
- You can also find a testing site that will offer you a test for free, regardless of whether or not you have insurance, and regardless of documentation status. Locate a testing site at ct.gov/prioritytesting.
What will I be charged for a COVID-19 test?
- For those with symptoms of COVID-19, private insurance carriers and the state’s HUSKY Health Program will not charge out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing.
- The state Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance programs, known as HUSKY Health, are covering all costs for testing. Any individual enrolled in a HUSKY Health plan will not pay out of pocket costs. In addition, HUSKY Health is now covering COVID-19 testing for uninsured Connecticut residents who are U.S. citizens or have a qualifying immigration status, regardless of income; and covering COVID-19 testing for residents without a qualifying immigration status if they meet HUSKY income requirements and have COVID-19 symptoms.
- If you do not have symptoms of COVID-19, a doctor's order for a test, or do not live in an area where your local public health authority has recommended everyone get tested - you may incur a charge, and should talk with your insurance company.
Can I get tested for COVID-19 if I don’t have health insurance?
- You can find a testing site that will offer you a test for free, regardless of whether or not you have insurance, and regardless of documentation status. Locate a testing site at ct.gov/prioritytesting.
What happens if I test positive?
- If you test positive - stay home, wear a mask with in 6 feet of others in your home, and wash your hands frequently.
- Someone from the Connecticut Department of Public Health or your local health department will call you to check on your health, and ask you for a list of people you have had close contact with while you were sick or just before you got sick.
- A contact tracer will only contact you for health matters related to COVID-19 and not for any other reason - your information will remain confidential.
- Contact tracers are also able to connect you with resources you may need to self isolate like food, housing, childcare, and unemployment insurance.
- You can leave your home if these two things have happened:
- You must have had no fever for 72 hours (three days) without the use of fever reducing medications, and your respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) must be getting better; and
- At least 10 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
- If you had no symptoms but tested positive, you should stay home until 10 days after your positive test.
- If any of your symptoms get worse, call your healthcare provider.
