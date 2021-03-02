(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments as they happen:
As of Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate was at 2.9 percent.
March 2
On Tuesday, there were 283,128 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 502 since Monday. Out of 17,331 tests administered, 502 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.9%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,658. Hospitalizations decreased by 4 on Tuesday, bringing the current total to 413.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 6,804,929 an increase of 17,331 since Monday.
Mar. 1
On Monday, there were 282,626 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,680 since Friday. Out of 114,157 tests administered, 2,680 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.35%.
There were 29 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,651. Hospitalizations decreased by 34 on Monday, bringing the current total to 417.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 6,787,598 an increase of 114,157 since Friday.
