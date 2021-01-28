(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments as they happen:
As of Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate was at 3.55 percent.
For a complete town-by-town breakdown of the cases, click here.
Jan. 28
On Thursday, there were 248,765 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,426 since Wednesday. Out of 40,185 tests administered, 1,426 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.55%.
There were 44 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,020. Hospitalizations decreased by 21 on Thursday, bringing the total to 995.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 5,658,506, an increase of 40,185 since Wednesday.
Jan. 27
On Wednesday, there were 247,339 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,440 since Tuesday. Out of 55,474 tests administered, 2,440 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.4%.
There were 42 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,976. Hospitalizations decreased by 52 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,016.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 5,618,321, an increase of 55,474 since Tuesday.
Jan. 26
On Tuesday, there were 244,899 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,267 since Monday. Out of 34,518 tests administered, 1,267 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.67%.
There were 23 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,934. Hospitalizations stayed the same as of Tuesday, at 1,068.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 5,562,847, an increase of 34,518 since Monday.
Jan. 25
On Monday, there were 243,632 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 5,817 since Friday. Out of 123,037 tests administered, 5,817 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.73%.
There were 92 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,911. Hospitalizations increased by 10, bringing the total to 1,068.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 5,528,329, an increase of 123,037 since Friday.
Jan. 22
On Friday, there were 237,815 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,019 since Thursday. Out of 40,958 tests administered, 2,019 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.93%.
There were 45 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,819. Hospitalizations decreased by 11, bringing the total to 1,058.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 5,439,307, an increase of 40,958 since Thursday.
Jan. 21
On Thursday, there were 235,796 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,662 since Wednesday. Out of 38,957 tests administered, 1,662 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.27%.
There were 48 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,774. Hospitalizations decreased by 55, bringing the total to 1,069.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 5,398,346, an increase of 38,957 since Wednesday.
Jan. 20
On Wednesday, there were 234,134 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,915 since Tuesday. Out of 30,461 tests administered, 1,915 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.29%.
There were 44 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,726. Hospitalizations decreased by 17, bringing the total to 1,124.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 5,359,389, an increase of 30,461 since Tuesday.
Jan. 19
On Tuesday, there were 233,219 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,094 since Monday. Out of 37,033 tests administered, 2,094 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 5.65%.
There were 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,682. Hospitalizations increased by 27, bringing the total to 1,141.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 5,328,928, an increase of 37,033 since Monday.
Jan. 18
On Monday, there were 230,125 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 6,703 since Friday. Out of 138,085 tests administered, 6,703 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.85%.
There were 76 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,670. Hospitalizations increased by 16, bringing the total to 1,114.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 5,291,895, an increase of 138,085 since Friday.
Jan. 15
On Friday, there were 223,422 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,878 since Thursday. Out of 30,303 tests administered, 1,878 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.2%.
There were 41 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,594. Hospitalizations decreased by 20, bringing the total to 1,098.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,8867,707, an increase of 30,303 since Thursday.
Jan. 14
On Thursday, there were 221,544 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 968 since Wednesday. Out of 22,171 tests administered, 968 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.37%.
There were 17 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,553. Hospitalizations decreased by 30, bringing the total to 1,118.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,837,404, an increase of 22,171 since Wednesday.
Jan. 13
On Wednesday, there were 220,576 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 3,529 since Tuesday. Out of 56,600 tests administered, 3,529 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.23%.
There were 87 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,536. Hospitalizations decreased by 6, bringing the total to 1,148.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,815,233, an increase of 56,600 since Tuesday.
Jan. 12
On Tuesday, there were 217,047 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 3,689 since Monday. Out of 34,422 tests administered, 3,689 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 10.72%.
There were 31 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,449. Hospitalizations increased by 12, bringing the total to 1,154.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,758,633, an increase of 34,422 since Monday.
Jan. 11
On Monday, there were 213,358 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 7,364 since Friday. Out of 116,244 tests administered, 7,364 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.33 %.
There were 92 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,416. Hospitalizations increased by 33, bringing the total to 1,142.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,724,211, an increase of 116,244 since Friday.
Jan. 8
4 p.m.
On Friday, there were 205,994 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 3,236 since Thursday. Out of 38,262 tests administered, 3,236 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 8.46 %.
There were 37 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,324. Hospitalizations increased by 22, bringing the total to 1,109.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,607,967, an increase of 38,262 since Thursday.
3 p.m.
During a news conference on Friday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate has spiked to about 8.5 percent. More statistics are expected to be released later in the day.
Jan. 7
4 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 202,758 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 3,304 since Wednesday. Out of 52,633 tests administered, 3,304 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.28%.
There were 57 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,287. Hospitalizations decreased by 52, bringing the total to 1,087.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,569,705, an increase of 52,633 since Wednesday.
Jan. 6
4:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 199,454 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,486 since Tuesday. Out of 29,080 tests administered, 2,486 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 8.55%.
There were 38 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,230. Hospitalizations decreased by 10, bringing the total to 1,139.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,517,072, an increase of 29,080 since Tuesday.
Jan. 5
4 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 196,968 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,332 since Monday. Out of 30,458 tests administered, 2,332 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 7.66%.
There were 24 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,192. Hospitalizations increased by 38, bringing the total to 1,149.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,487,992, an increase of 30,458 since Monday.
Jan. 4
4:10 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont said as of Monday, there were 75,180 coronavirus vaccines administered, which is about 2% of the state's population.
He also said that 100% of first doses as all nursing homes in the state will be completed by Friday.
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 194,636 COVID-19 cases reported, which is up 4,516 since Saturday. Out of 85,344 tests administered, 4,516 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 5.29%.
There were 69 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,168. Hospitalizations increased by 55, bringing the total to 1,111.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,457,534, an increase of 85,344 since Saturday.
Jan. 2
On Saturday, there were 190,120 coronavirus cases reported, which is up by 4,412 since Thursday. Out of 62,526 tests administered, 4,412 came back positive, resulting in a positivity rate of 7.06 percent.
There were 104 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the state's overall total to 6,099 since the pandemic started. Hospitalizations are down by eighty since Thursday, which brings the state's overall total to 1,056.
The number of tests that have been administered since the pandemic began is now at 4,372,190, an increase of 62,526 since Thursday.
For earlier statistics dating back through 2020, click here.
(4) comments
I think this is Fake news. Ned, or beloved Gov is doing better that this. CT is a leader in fighting Covid. We've put the world (save for NY and NJ because they are also doing such a good job) on the Covid list. We closed the state, destroyed businesses, livelihoods, peoples income. Surely we're doing better than this.
Here's some more fake news this morning for your fake name and empty brain, Sun:
~~In his call with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Lamont said Azar told him, "You're going to be one of the one or two states that's going to get an extra dose of vaccines starting this week in the tens of thousands because you have shown you can put to work faster to keep people safe."
Ok wfsb way to dive into this head first 3 days ago we were at 8% then it went down to 6 yesterday now the headline is jumps to 7.5% come on get over it its a cold no big deal fear or free u decide
Math. It is not that difficult. Stay in school.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.