As of Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate was at 3.74 percent.
March 31
On Wednesday, 310,888 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 832 since Tuesday. Out of 22,237 tests administered, 832 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.74%.
There was one additional coronavirus-related death, bringing the overall total to 7,886 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 5 on Wednesday, bringing the current total to 513.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,696,039 an increase of 22,237 since Tuesday.
March 30
On Tuesday, 310,056 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,167 since Monday. Out of 30,715 tests administered, 1,617 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 5.26%.
There were 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,885 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 20 on Tuesday, bringing the current total to 518.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,673,802 an increase of 30,715 since Monday.
March 29
On Monday, 308,439 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 3,229 since Friday. Out of 91,407 tests administered, 3,229 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.53%.
There were 18 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,883 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 42 on Monday, bringing the current total to 498.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,643,087 an increase of 91,407 since Friday.
March 26
On Friday, 305,210 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,699 since Thursday. Out of 59,630 tests administered, 1,699 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.85%.
There were 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,865 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 22 on Friday, bringing the current total to 456.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,551,680 an increase of 59,630 since Thursday.
March 25
On Thursday, 303,511 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,489 since Wednesday. Out of 38,387 tests administered, 1,489 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.88%.
There were 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,862 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 22 on Thursday, bringing the current total to 434.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,492,050 an increase of 38,387 since Wednesday.
March 24
On Wednesday, 302,022 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,457 since Tuesday. Out of 33,848 tests administered, 1,457 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.3%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,852 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 9 on Wednesday, bringing the current total to 412.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,453,663 an increase of 33,848 since Tuesday.
March 23
On Tuesday, 300,565 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 898 since Monday. Out of 20,009 tests administered, 898 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.49%.
There were 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,845 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 14 on Tuesday, bringing the current total to 403.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,419,815 an increase of 20,009 since Monday.
March 22
On Monday, 299,667 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,976 since Friday. Out of 82,870 tests administered, 2,976 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.59%.
There were 9 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,841 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 13 on Monday, bringing the current total to 389.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,399,806 an increase of 82,8770 since Friday.
March 19
On Friday, 296,691 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,207 since Wednesday. Out of 42,075 tests administered, 1,207 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.87%.
There were 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,832 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 18 on Friday, bringing the current total to 402.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,316,936, an increase of 42,075 since Thursday.
March 18
On Thursday, 295,484 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,156 since Wednesday. Out of 41,904 tests administered, 1,156 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.76%.
There were 15 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,822 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 18 on Thursday, bringing the current total to 384.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,274,861, an increase of 41,904 since Wednesday.
March 17
On Wednesday, 294,328 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 373 since Tuesday. Out of 15,362 tests administered, 373 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.43%.
There were 8 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,807 since the pandemic began to. Hospitalizations decreased by 1 on Wednesday, bringing the current total to 402.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,232,957, an increase of 15,362 since Tuesday.
March 16
On Tuesday, 293,955 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 853 since Monday. Out of 17,203 tests administered, 853 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.96%.
There were 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,799 since the pandemic began to. Hospitalizations decreased by 4 on Tuesday, bringing the current total to 403.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,217,595, an increase of 17,203 since Monday.
March 15
On Monday, 293,102 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,525 since Friday. Out of 85,569 tests administered, 2,525 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.95%.
There were 23 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,788 since the pandemic began to. Hospitalizations increased by 26 on Monday, bringing the current total to 407.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,200,392, an increase of 85,569 since Friday.
March 12
On Friday, there were 290,577 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,185 since Thursday. Out of 47,985 tests administered, 1,185 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.47%.
There were 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,765. Hospitalizations decreased by 2 on Friday, bringing the current total to 381.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,114,823 an increase of 47,985 since Thursday.
March 11
On Thursday, there were 289,392 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 735 since Wednesday. Out of 31,185 tests administered, 735 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.36%.
There were 9 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,761. Hospitalizations decreased by 7 on Thursday, bringing the current total to 383.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,066,838 an increase of 31,185 since Wednesday.
March 10
On Wednesday, there were 288,657 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 512 since Tuesday. Out of 16,696 tests administered, 512 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.07%.
There were 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,752. Hospitalizations decreased by 11 on Wednesday, bringing the current total to 390.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,035,653 an increase of 16,696 since Tuesday.
March 9
On Tuesday, there were 288,145 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 749 since Monday. Out of 21,030 tests administered, 749 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.56%.
There were 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,739. Hospitalizations increased by 13 on Tuesday, bringing the current total to 401.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,018,957 an increase of 21,030 since Monday.
March 8
On Monday, there were 287,396 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,066 since Friday. Out of 78,634 tests administered, 2,066 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.63%.
There were 21 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,725. Hospitalizations decreased by 40 on Monday, bringing the current total to 388.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 6,997,922 an increase of 78,634 since Friday.
March 5
On Friday, there were 285,330 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 830 since Thursday. Out of 45,062 tests administered, 830 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.84%.
There were 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,704. Hospitalizations decreased by 5 on Friday, bringing the current total to 428.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 6,919,288 an increase of 45,062 since Thursday.
March 4
On Thursday, there were 284,500 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 878 since Wednesday. Out of 47,132 tests administered, 878 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.86%.
There were 15 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,693. Hospitalizations decreased by 18 on Thursday, bringing the current total to 433.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 6,874,226 an increase of 47,132 since Wednesday.
March 3
On Wednesday, there were 283,622 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 494 since Tuesday. Out of 22,165 tests administered, 494 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.23%.
There were 20 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,678. Hospitalizations increased by 38 on Wednesday, bringing the current total to 451.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 6,827,094 an increase of 22,165 since Tuesday.
March 2
On Tuesday, there were 283,128 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 502 since Monday. Out of 17,331 tests administered, 502 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.9%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,658. Hospitalizations decreased by 4 on Tuesday, bringing the current total to 413.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 6,804,929 an increase of 17,331 since Monday.
Mar. 1
On Monday, there were 282,626 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,680 since Friday. Out of 114,157 tests administered, 2,680 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.35%.
There were 29 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 7,651. Hospitalizations decreased by 34 on Monday, bringing the current total to 417.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 6,787,598 an increase of 114,157 since Friday.
