(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments as they happen:
As of Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate was at 8.55 percent.
Jan. 6
4:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 199,454 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,486 since Tuesday. Out of 29,080 tests administered, 2,486 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 8.55%.
There were 38 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,230. Hospitalizations decreased by 10, bringing the total to 1,139.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,517,072, an increase of 29,080 since Tuesday.
Jan. 5
4 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 196,968 COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,332 since Monday. Out of 30,458 tests administered, 2,332 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 7.66%.
There were 24 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,192. Hospitalizations increased by 38, bringing the total to 1,149.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,487,992, an increase of 30,458 since Monday.
Jan. 4
4:10 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont said as of Monday, there were 75,180 coronavirus vaccines administered, which is about 2% of the state's population.
He also said that 100% of first doses as all nursing homes in the state will be completed by Friday.
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 194,636 COVID-19 cases reported, which is up 4,516 since Saturday. Out of 85,344 tests administered, 4,516 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 5.29%.
There were 69 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 6,168. Hospitalizations increased by 55, bringing the total to 1,111.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 4,457,534, an increase of 85,344 since Saturday.
Jan. 2
On Saturday, there were 190,120 coronavirus cases reported, which is up by 4,412 since Thursday. Out of 62,526 tests administered, 4,412 came back positive, resulting in a positivity rate of 7.06 percent.
There were 104 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the state's overall total to 6,099 since the pandemic started. Hospitalizations are down by eighty since Thursday, which brings the state's overall total to 1,056.
The number of tests that have been administered since the pandemic began is now at 4,372,190, an increase of 62,526 since Thursday.
