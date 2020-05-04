HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut election officials have released a coronavirus election plan.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced the state's plan on Monday, which includes both the Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3 general elections.
"No Connecticut voter should ever have to choose between their health and their right to vote," Merrill said. "This plan is designed to ensure that Connecticut's elections will be safe, secure, and accessible to every eligible voter who wants to participate. Connecticut's elections must go on, so I urge everyone who can to participate."
Merrill's office, following guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said it will work with the municipalities to give them the resources they need to make in-person voting as safe as it can possibly be, even in the face of a pandemic.
The plan includes approving towns' plans for polling place locations and layouts, staffing levels, emergency plans, and cleaning and safety materials needed.
The office, through the Safe Polls grant program, said it will be able to provide the resources necessary to secure the cleaning and safety equipment, as well as cleaning the polling places themselves and hiring additional poll workers, that will keep our voters and our poll workers safe.
It will also be able to help the towns recruit and train poll workers for Election Day.
A public safety education plan is also in the works.
"I am committed to working with our partners at the local level to ensure that our polling places are following the most up-to-date health guidelines, and are clean and safe for every voter and every poll worker," Merrill said.
The office said it also worked with the National Guard to address any cyber security situations. Towns with chronic connectivity issues will have their systems upgraded.
"Since the Russians attempted to interfere in our election in 2016, cyber security has become one of our highest priorities," Merrill said. "All the information we have received from the federal intelligence community indicates that various malicious actors are still seeking to disrupt our elections, but Connecticut is partnering with federal, state, and local officials to make our cyber security as strong as it can be, and our elections among the most secure in the country."
The complete plan can be found here:
