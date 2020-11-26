WEST HARFORD (WFSB) - Many big box retailers opted out of Thanksgiving deals and early shopping hours because of COVID-19 -- and will be reopening Friday morning.
Most years parking lots would be packed with cars and shoppers-- but this year they're empty.
Many doors open tomorrow at 5 a.m. but it's not going to be your typical Black Friday.
This year, the CDC has classified shopping at crowded stores a high-risk activity.
Shoppers are going to see a lot of changes this year, starting with most large retailers waiting until Friday to open their doors.
"Trying to get the PS5, trying to help some people out."
Some people pulled up to this Best Buy this evening and found their doors closed.
Stores like best buy are preparing for a socially distanced customer experience.
"Six feet, safety masks, stay away from everybody."
Best Buy will have distance stickers on the floor. At Target - you can check their website to see if there's a line outside the store and reserve your spot with a text.
And a West Farms Mall - you can call ahead of time for curbside pickup, or even reserve your shopping time.
"There's also an app called while wait. Many of our retailers are taking advantage of that, " spokesperson Amanda Sirica said Thursday. "You can book a time to go into the store that's just for you."
The Connecticut Department of Public Health shares a few tips.
They suggest people shop local and shop with a plan so they're not spending extra time in stores. They also ask people to only go out with their household and avoid crowds.
"Black Friday is really going to be no different from the days prior and the days to come, and we really encourage shoppers to take advantage of those off-peak shopping times," Sirica said.
