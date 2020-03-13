(WFSB) - The impact of the coronavirus continues to be felt around the state.
COVID-19 has lead to many major changes and cancellations.
The list, which includes schools and public events, grew on Friday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order prohibiting gatherings of 250 people or more.
Hospitals and health care centers are providing updates on how they're preparing and places of worship are being impacted.
They're all steps to lessen the impact of the virus and protect the safety of people with underlying conditions.
Hartford Healthcare limited visitor access to its hospitals and care facilities. It also postponed and canceled certain community events.
In New Haven, Yale-New Haven is expected to provide an update on Friday about its preparations.
Elsewhere, mosque leaders announced the suspension of Friday prayers. They urged everyone to pray from home instead of congregating in large numbers.
Out of an abundance of caution, Mohegan Sun announced that its "Mohegan Sun Arena and Expo" events were postponed through March 23.
Ticket holders can contact Mohegan Sun for information regarding the events' rescheduling.
Foxwoods also has a website up dedicated to its efforts to protect customers.
The Bushnell announced that all performances and events through April 30 are postponed. It is hoping to reschedule as many of them as possible.
Hartford Stage also canceled all remaining performances of Jane Eyre and the run of The King's Speech. Tickets can be exchanged for other upcoming performances.
The state capitol, Legislative Office Building and Old State House will also be closed on Friday. Those buildings will be deep cleaned.
