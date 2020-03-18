(WFSB) -- There’s a lot of information and a lot of questions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
Channel 3 is answering your questions Thursday night at 8 p.m., with the help of leading health professionals and local leaders.
Post your questions on the Channel 3 app. Click here to submit your questions.
Then, tune in to Channel 3 Thursday at 8 p.m. for Coronavirus in Connecticut: An Eyewitness News prime-time special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.