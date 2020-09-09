Coronavirus continues to impact the entire country, including Connecticut.
Below is a breakdown of developments as they happen in the month of September:
As of Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said hospitalizations were at 57. Cases totaled 53,871. Deaths were at 4,474 since the start of the pandemic in Connecticut.
For a complete town-by-town breakdown of the cases, click here.
Sept. 9
On Wednesday, there were 53,871 coronavirus cases reported, up 89 since Tuesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.5 percent.
There were no coronavirus-related death reported since Tuesday, leaving the total since the beginning of the pandemic at 4,474. Hospitalizations increased by 7, bringing the total to 57.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,290,642, an increase of 5,943 since Tuesday.
Sept. 8
4 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 53,782 coronavirus cases reported, up 417 since Friday. That leaves a positivity rate of 0.85 percent.
There were 6 more coronavirus-related death reported since Friday, bringing the total at 4,474. Hospitalizations decreased by 8, bringing the total to 50.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,284,699, an increase of 49,185 since Friday.
9 a.m.
Global COVID-19 cases hit 27,520,223 with 897,522 deaths and 19,611,660 recoveries.
U.S. cases rose to 6,486,426 to go along with 193,586 deaths and 3,758,629 recoveries.
Sept. 7
10 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to 27,334,298 with 893,711 deaths and 19,410,583 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. cases increased to 6,462,225 with 193,259 deaths and 3,726,110 recoveries.
Sept. 4
4 p.m.
On Friday, there were 53,365 coronavirus cases reported, up 156 since Thursday. That leaves a positivity rate of 0.8 percent.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported since the previous day, leaving the total at 4,468. Hospitalizations decreased by 7, bringing the total at 58.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,35,514, an increase 19,431 since Thursday.
7:25 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to 26,502,437 with 873,803 deaths and 18,684,199 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. cases increased to 6,335,653 with 191,060 deaths and 3,575,495 recoveries.
Sept. 3
4 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 53,209 coronavirus cases reported, up 101 since Wednesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 0.7 percent.
There was 1 new coronavirus-related death reported since the previous day, bringing the total at 4,468. Hospitalizations stayed the same, keeping the total at 65.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,216,083, an increase 14,234 since Wednesday.
7:45 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to 26,211,412 with 868,068 deaths and 18,470,179 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. cases increased to 6,291,627 with 190,014 deaths and 3,547,926 recoveries.
Sept. 2
4 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 53,108 coronavirus cases reported, up 102 since Tuesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 0.88 percent.
There was 1 new coronavirus-related death reported since the previous day, bringing the total at 4,467. Hospitalizations increased by 9, bringing the total to 65.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,201,849, an increase 11,634 since Tuesday.
7:30 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to 25,935,511 with 861,900 deaths and 18,217,094 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. cases increased to 6,258,028 with 188,907 deaths and 3,497,431 recoveries.
Sept. 1
4 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 53,006 coronavirus cases reported, up 127 since Monday. That leaves a positivity rate of 0.66 percent.
There was 1 new coronavirus-related death reported since the previous day, bringing the total at 4,466. Hospitalizations increased by 4, bringing the total to 56.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,190,215, an increase of 19,245 since Monday.
For earlier developments, click here.
