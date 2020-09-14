Coronavirus continues to impact the entire country, including Connecticut.
Below is a breakdown of developments as they happen in the month of September:
As of Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont said hospitalizations were at 64. Cases totaled 54,895. Deaths were at 4,485 since the start of the pandemic in Connecticut.
For a complete town-by-town breakdown of the cases, click here.
Sept. 14
4:20 p.m.
The state's travel quarantine has been amended so anyone who is traveling from an impacted state can receive a negative COVID-19 test 3 days before coming to Connecticut and not have to quarantine for 14 days.
Lamont said travelers can also get tested when they arrive in Connecticut, but will have to quarantine until the test is administered and the results are received.
A travel form is still required for all travelers.
Essential workers traveling on business continue to be exempt.
4:15 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announced new fines for violations of executive orders. Lamont said anyone who violated the mask order can be fined $100, anyone who organizes an event that exceeds to size limits of 25 people indoors or 100 people outdoors can be fined $500, and anyone who attends an event that exceeds a size limit can be fined $250.
Lamont said the fines can be issued by law enforcement, local chief elected official designees, and local public health.
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 54,895 coronavirus cases reported, up 569 since Friday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.2 percent.
There were 5 coronavirus-related deaths reported since Friday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic at 4,485. Hospitalizations increased by 13, bringing the total to 64.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,377,717, an increase of 48,964 over the weekend.
Governor Ned Lamont said he wants over 50 percent of students in grades Kindergarten through 8 to be back in class full-time over the next two to three weeks.
Sept. 11
On Friday, there were 54,326 coronavirus cases reported, up 233 since Thursday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.1 percent.
There were 2 coronavirus-related deaths reported since Thursday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic at 4,480. Hospitalizations decreased by 1, bringing the total to 51.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,328,753, an increase of 21,509 since Thursday.
Sept. 10
On Thursday, there were 54,093 coronavirus cases reported, up 222 since Wednesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.3 percent.
There were 4 coronavirus-related deaths reported since Wednesday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic at 4,478. Hospitalizations decreased by 5, bringing the total to 52.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,307,244, an increase of 16,602 since Tuesday.
Sept. 9
On Wednesday, there were 53,871 coronavirus cases reported, up 89 since Tuesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.5 percent.
There were no coronavirus-related death reported since Tuesday, leaving the total since the beginning of the pandemic at 4,474. Hospitalizations increased by 7, bringing the total to 57.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,290,642, an increase of 5,943 since Tuesday.
Sept. 8
4 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 53,782 coronavirus cases reported, up 417 since Friday. That leaves a positivity rate of 0.85 percent.
There were 6 more coronavirus-related death reported since Friday, bringing the total at 4,474. Hospitalizations decreased by 8, bringing the total to 50.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,284,699, an increase of 49,185 since Friday.
9 a.m.
Global COVID-19 cases hit 27,520,223 with 897,522 deaths and 19,611,660 recoveries.
U.S. cases rose to 6,486,426 to go along with 193,586 deaths and 3,758,629 recoveries.
Sept. 7
10 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to 27,334,298 with 893,711 deaths and 19,410,583 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. cases increased to 6,462,225 with 193,259 deaths and 3,726,110 recoveries.
Sept. 4
4 p.m.
On Friday, there were 53,365 coronavirus cases reported, up 156 since Thursday. That leaves a positivity rate of 0.8 percent.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported since the previous day, leaving the total at 4,468. Hospitalizations decreased by 7, bringing the total at 58.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,35,514, an increase 19,431 since Thursday.
7:25 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to 26,502,437 with 873,803 deaths and 18,684,199 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. cases increased to 6,335,653 with 191,060 deaths and 3,575,495 recoveries.
Sept. 3
4 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 53,209 coronavirus cases reported, up 101 since Wednesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 0.7 percent.
There was 1 new coronavirus-related death reported since the previous day, bringing the total at 4,468. Hospitalizations stayed the same, keeping the total at 65.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,216,083, an increase 14,234 since Wednesday.
7:45 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to 26,211,412 with 868,068 deaths and 18,470,179 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. cases increased to 6,291,627 with 190,014 deaths and 3,547,926 recoveries.
Sept. 2
4 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 53,108 coronavirus cases reported, up 102 since Tuesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 0.88 percent.
There was 1 new coronavirus-related death reported since the previous day, bringing the total at 4,467. Hospitalizations increased by 9, bringing the total to 65.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,201,849, an increase 11,634 since Tuesday.
7:30 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to 25,935,511 with 861,900 deaths and 18,217,094 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. cases increased to 6,258,028 with 188,907 deaths and 3,497,431 recoveries.
Sept. 1
4 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 53,006 coronavirus cases reported, up 127 since Monday. That leaves a positivity rate of 0.66 percent.
There was 1 new coronavirus-related death reported since the previous day, bringing the total at 4,466. Hospitalizations increased by 4, bringing the total to 56.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,190,215, an increase of 19,245 since Monday.
For earlier developments, click here.
(2) comments
Fining people for living their lives?! Communism is alive and well in CT! How about revealing the true number of covid-19 deaths and stop the lies!
Put CT on the quarantine list.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.