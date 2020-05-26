NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - COVID-19 infection among asymptomatic pregnant women may be low, according to a study by Yale New Haven Health.
Researchers said the results have positive implications for PPE use, staff safety, and treatment of new mothers.
The report released from experts at Yale New Haven Health on Tuesday morning, showed that less than 3 percent of asymptomatic pregnant women admitted to three Yale New Haven Health hospitals during April tested positive for COVID-19. Those results stand in stark contrast to the 13.5 percent prevalence found among such patients in a study conducted in New York City, a known epicenter for COVID-19 infection.
The study, which appears as a letter in the May 24 edition of JAMA, was based on a universal coronavirus testing project for patients presenting for childbirth at Greenwich, Bridgeport and Yale New Haven hospitals.
“Our report provides reassuring information on infection rates and appropriate hospital responses outside of highly endemic areas,” said author Katherine H. Campbell, MD, medical director at Yale New Haven Hospital Labor & Birth and Maternal Special Care Units. “Not only have we provided insight into the nature of a positive test, we’ve highlighted how a comprehensive testing program can reduce the use of personal protective equipment among labor and delivery staff without increasing their risk of exposure.”
For patients with COVID-19 symptoms, hospital policies require clinicians to wear N95 respirators and appropriate protective equipment until test results are returned, continuing their use for patients with positive test results. For patients without symptoms of COVID-19, clinicians follow usual precautions, including the wearing of standard masks.
Of 770 patients who hadn’t previously been diagnosed with COVID-19, only 30 tested positive for it. Of those, 22 were asymptomatic – meaning the overall prevalence of positive test results among asymptomatic women was 2.9 percent. Further, no asymptomatic patients who tested negative developed symptoms or required further testing, and no healthcare workers on the obstetric units were removed from work due to COVID-19 exposure or disease from transmission from a known or possible contact with a patient.
The study’s findings are especially significant as hospitals try to use their personal protective equipment judiciously and as the number of women seeking a home birth – which comes with its own risks – has risen. The study also found that, while the number of asymptomatic women who tested positive grew 10-fold during the study, the number who were symptomatic decreased by half.
Christian Pettker, MD, chief of Obstetrics at Yale New Haven Hospital, called the findings as positive news and noted that among patients who have recovered, the COVID-19 test can yield positive results for up to six weeks.
“Given our data, we think that a large number of the asymptomatic patients who test positive might not actually be actively infected or infectious,” Pettker, who was also a study author, said. “This requires more research but has very important implications for patients who test positive who then might have to be isolated and separated from their babies.”
“From a patient standpoint,” he continued, “this actually might be even more newsworthy than the point that labor units are much safer than has been reported.”
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.