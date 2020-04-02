HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The coronavirus outbreak in the state is widening, as cases continue to soar.
As of Thursday, there had been an additional 267 residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 3,854. The number of deaths as of Thursday afternoon reached 112.
A newborn baby that died this week tested positive for coronavirus, but the state said an autopsy is still pending to determine of that was the cause of death.
THE LATEST: More than 100 deaths linked to COVID-19
More than 18,300 tests have been conducted, and 827 patients have been hospitalized.
In a daily briefing on Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont said preparations continue to be made, and the fight to get the gear needed for medical staff is still one of the biggest struggles.
He said the state needs an additional 1,500 ventilators to the current supply, as there are a little more than 1,000 now.
The state has a team of 40 people making calls and placing orders, looking all over the world for the equipment.
Meanwhile, preparations are being made at nursing homes, which impacts so many families and their loved ones.
The state is separating positive cases from negative cases within nursing homes. They’re also getting alternate sites set up, and in some cases, this will require moving patients to different homes.
Officials said the state also wants to have homes dedicated to treating coronavirus patients.
The list of the homes continues to be worked on, so the initial list from Wednesday night is expected to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.