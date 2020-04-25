HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's the start of Ramadan for Muslims all over the world, and right here in Connecticut. But this year, celebrations are looking very different because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ramadan is considered the most sacred and special time of the year for Muslims.
During this month, worshippers fast from dawn until sunset each day.
No water, no food, but tons of worship and spiritual connection.
"Through this physical discipline, Muslims achieve a sense of personal piety, spiritual awareness, spiritual development. And it’s really about teaching about compassion and empathy," said Omer Bajwa, Director of Muslim Life at Yale University.
Ramadan is typically also a time of social gatherings. Mosques are usually packed as believers gather together to break their fasts.
But amid the pandemic, mosques are closed, doors are locked, and entrances are blocked off.
"This is a really hard time for people. For Muslims and non-Muslims, we’re all trying to figure this out," said Tark Aouadi, Executive Director for the Council on American Islamic Relations CT. "I mean its not something that, it doesn't come with a playbook."
A big part of the holy month consists of nightly special prayers called taraweeh. But this Ramadan, mosque parking lots will remain empty, as worshippers pray from home.
Communities across the state and around the world are finding ways to adapt.
"For the nightly taraweeh prayers a lot of mosques are live streaming them and so the community can listen while they’re at home and still enjoy and still connect spiritually with the message of the quran."
Charity is also an important part of the month.
"We’re working with local businesses to buy large quantities of catered meals to feed the hungry in the community."
During this time of isolation, Ramadan is still bringing families and communities together.
"A lot of people are coming together, through the power of the internet, around the world trying to get through this as humanity and that’s one of the good lessons and blessings that’s coming from this horrible pandemic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.