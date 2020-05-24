WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A popular deli is shutting its doors permanently.
In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the owner of Gigante Too, Grace Giulietti, stated that while she anticipated retiring in the near future, the coronavirus, unfortunately, sped up her timeline.
"I am so grateful for my parents starting the business forty-eight years ago. Like mentioned before, I am so appreciative of the continuous support I’ve received from our community. My customers and my staff have been like family to me. Thank you for allowing our family to serve Wallingford all this time. I will miss you very much," said Giulietti.
Gigante Too was supposed to open after the pandemic was over, but Giulietti, ultimately, decided that it wasn't the best decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.