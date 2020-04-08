SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Corrections announced that they will be transferring inmates who test positive for COVID-19 to a separate facility.
Any inmates who tests positive for the virus will be transferred to the Northern Correctional Institution in Somers.
The DOC said the Norther facility’s infrastructure provides for optimal air quality through a separate ventilation system in each housing unit that draws 100 percent outside air and exhaust it without any recirculation.
This is a similar ventilation system found in many hospitals.
“Thanks in part to the Agency’s concerted effort to responsibly release offenders, our population is down by more than 800 individuals since March 1, allowing us the ability to isolate offenders who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in a centralized location,” said Commissioner Rollin Cook. “Housing those who have the virus at the Northern facility is in line with the CDC’s guidance. It is also in the best interest of everyone.”
As of Tuesday, DOC reported that 52 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and 46 inmates tested positive for the virus.
See a full breakdown here.
(1) comment
Sure there will be backlash from that. Don’t do the crime and u wouldn’t have to worry about being stuck in close quarters with all your friends.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.