WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - An annual St. Patrick's Day road race in Watertown has been postponed due to the coronavirus threat.
The Shamrock Shuffle was scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Polk School.
A new date has yet to be determined.
"In an effort to be proactive in minimizing the risk to the general public and as recommended by the state Department of Health, preventative actions are being taken to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and influenza which is currently widespread in the state of Connecticut," said John Gavallas, interim town manager, Watertown.
Roughly 1,000 people registered to participate in the race, organizers said. That's in addition to spectators and volunteers.
"The possibility of contaminating one of our schools, which is a focal point of this event, is significant," Gavallas said. "We must err on the side of caution and the safety and welfare of our community."
Organizers said they look forward to rescheduling the race once health officials deem the risk alleviated.
