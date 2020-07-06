Coronavirus Recovery: Phase 3 set for mid-July

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the state continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the second phase of reopening has been underway for nearly three weeks.

Phase 1 began in the middle of May.

As it hadn't shown any spikes in hospitalizations, Gov. Ned Lamont announced 'Phase 2' would happen on June 17.

Sector rules and certification for reopen Gov. Ned Lamont's office issued self-certification plans for phases of reopening

Read the detailed rules for reopening here.

The state's partial reopening on May 20 was the first of three phases that were outlined by the governor and the Reopen CT Advisory Group.

With Phase 1 came outdoor dining, and the reopening of non-essential retail businesses, offices, outdoor museums and zoos, outdoor recreation.

Hair salons and barbershops reopened on June 1.

As Phase 1 went on, hospitalizations continued to trend in the downward direction, which was a major goal to be reached before the first phase.

Then, Phase 2 included indoor dining, gyms, nail salons, theaters, museums, amusement parks, hotels, libraries, spas, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and more.

According to the state's website, Phase 3 is set for "mid-July," but a specific date has not yet been announced.

Along with downed hospitalizations, the advisory group wanted the state to also:

Achieve an increase in widespread and streamlined testing

Establish sufficient capacity for contact tracing and isolation

Implement a high touch program to protect persons and populations that are at higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19

Ensure our hospitals are able to provide optimal standard of care to all patients, including those without COVID-19, as prior to the surge

Guarantee appropriate PPE is available to everyone who needs it

Implement protocols to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place for safe opening of each sector of our economy

As Phase 1 got underway, Gov. Ned Lamont had outlined what needed to be met ahead of Phase 2, which included: Declining transmission, with a less than 100-bed net increase in hospitalizations in the last week of Phase 1; testing and contact tracing, with 100,000 tests a week connected with less than 50% of identified contacts within 48 hours; business and social safeguards; protection for critical and at-risk individuals; healthcare capacity, with less than 20% of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients amongst total peak COVID-19 bed capacity.

Take a look at the latest coronavirus statistics in the state, here.

The Phase 2 businesses that reopened on June 17 included:

• Hotels (no bar areas)

• Gyms, fitness, and sports clubs

• All personal services

• Outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people)

• Outdoor amusement parts

• Movie theaters

• Bowling alleys

• Social clubs, pools

• All museums, zoo, aquariums

• Restaurants (indoor, no bar)

Also under Phase 2 were several education and community services, including:

• Selected youth sports (Jun 20)

• Public libraries (Jun 20)

• All summer day camps (Jun 22)

• Nonresidential workforce programs (mid Jun)

• Nonresidential clinical/laboratory courses (mid Jun)

• K- 12 summer school (July 6)

• Other nonresidential programs, community colleges (July/Aug)

• Graduate programs (July/Aug)

• Undergraduate residential small scale pilot programs (July/Aug)

During Phase 2, those who are at-risk and those who are 65 and older are encouraged to continue to stay home and stay safe.

Face masks/coverings will also be worn at all times during both Phase 2 and Phase 3, and social distancing would still be encouraged.

Phase 3 would happen four weeks after Phase 2, and would include the reopening of:

Indoor private gatherings – 50 people

Outdoor private gatherings (including Graduations) – 250 people

Outdoor organized gatherings (e.g. Fireworks, Concert in Municipal Park) – 15 feet of space blanket to blanket, no cap. Event organizer responsible for compliance with guidance.

Outdoor Event Venues (e.g. Amphitheaters, Race Tracks) – 50% of Fire Capacity and distancing

Bars were initially included in Phase 3, but Lamont announced at the end of June he was reconsidering that decision after seeing surges of cases in other states.

RELATED: Bars may no longer be on tap for phase 3 of reopening plan

The Reopen CT Advisory Group and Gov. Lamont said they will continue to monitor several risk factors as the state continues the phases, including a second surge of outbreak, testing statuses, contact tracing, PPE supplies, and more.

For a closer look at the complete reopening plan, click here.