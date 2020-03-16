HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Service changes were announced for Shore Line East and the Hartford Line as part of Connecticut's efforts to mitigate the coronavirus.
The changes went into effect on Monday and will continue until further notice.
Shore Line East:
- Will operate on a weekend schedule seven days per week
- Additional trains will be added to the schedule from Monday through Friday
- Westbound Service (To New Haven): 3609 departing New London at 5:24 a.m., 3615 departing Old Saybrook at 7:48 a.m., 3647 departing Old Saybrook at 4:27 p.m.
- Eastbound Service (To Old Saybrook): 3630 departing New Haven at 3:25 p.m. Shore Line East through-trains to/from Stamford will not operate during this time. Customers must transfer to/from New Haven Line trains at New Haven Union Station.
Hartford Line:
- Will operate on a Saturday schedule 7 days per week
- Additionally, Amtrak Train 143, departing Springfield at 6:00 a.m., and Amtrak Train 146 departing New Haven Union Station at 9:54 p.m., will not operate.
Shore Line East and Hartford Line will continue to operate as scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays. Customers should check shorelineeast.com or hartfordline.com for the latest, most up-to-date service information. Metro-North New Haven Line commuters should check mta.info/mnr for service updates.
