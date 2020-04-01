WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Interest in gardening us up, according to flower and plant businesses.
The Charles C. Hart Seed Company in Wethersfield said it is operating ahead of schedule during a time when COVID-19 has other businesses running behind.
"Fortunately for us we've been really busy," said Robert Hart, vice president, The Chas. C. Hart Seed Co. "It's mostly vegetable seed. People want to plant their own food. Plus, kids are home from school so there's a lot of kids doing science projects."
The company ships orders to garden centers, hardware stores and several small grocery stores in New England.
It said demand typically doesn't pick up until May when the danger of frost has passed.
Hart said he believes a variety of factors created the shift.
He said families would normally be busy with activities like spring sports. But not this year.
So they're turning to gardening.
"It's a great activity for families to get out in the backyard," Hart said. "They don't need a group of people together to do it, get a little activity going, sunshine, and fresh air."
Sales at grocery stores are also driving people to seek out their own greens.
"They're worried about whether the food supply is going to be maintained throughout the season," Hart said.
People are buying seeds for peas, spinach, lettuce and other items to grow themselves. However, it's still too early for produce.
"A lot of things like squash and pumpkins, if you planted them now the seeds will just rot in the ground, it won't grow," Hart said.
Families can look forward to the fall harvest because even with other businesses closing, the agriculture industry keeps going.
"I was reassured by my father who worked here, retired a few years ago, that the company stayed open during World War I, World War II , Spanish Flu, because mother nature doesn't wait," Hart said. "Farmers have to plant their stuff in the ground, so we have food to eat."
