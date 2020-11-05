(WFSB) - For the first time in a single day, the U.S. recorded more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
In Connecticut, COVID-19 numbers from the governor's office on Wednesday showed the state’s positivity rate remained at levels not seen since June.
- Positivity rate: 4.2 percent
- Hospitalizations: 374
- Deaths: 11
Moving across the United States, the total number of cases nationwide continued to climb toward 9.5 million.
More than 234,000 Americans have died from the virus.
With hospitalizations at a record high in Nebraska, health officials looked to borrow nurses from other states.
Hospitals in Iowa and Missouri said bed capacity could soon be overwhelmed.
Infection rates were on the rise in nearly every state, including neighboring New York, which was once the epicenter of the outbreak earlier this year.
“To the extent we stabilize around that level, that's something we can handle for now,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. “But again, that's not where want to be for the long-term. We're going to have to really buckle down to push that number back down.”
A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned that “there is a continued increase in cases, hospitalizations and fatalities nationally, spreading southward from the coldest climates as the population moves indoors and cases increase exponentially.”
Governors on both sides of the aisle agreed.
"Make no mistake this pandemic isn't over, not by a long shot,” said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat.
"This is an absolute killer and we have got to stay on our toes,” said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican. “We've got to wear a mask."
Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease control and Prevention, tweeted Wednesday that "now is the time to develop a testing strategy to maximize our ability to identify the silent epidemic of asymptomatic COVID-19 infections."
