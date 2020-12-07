Coronavirus continues to impact the entire country, including Connecticut.
Below is a breakdown of developments as they happen:
As of Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont said a total of 135,844 people tested positive for the virus. The positivity rate was at 6.61 percent. Deaths were at 5,224 since the start of the pandemic in Connecticut.
Dec. 7
On Monday, there were 135,844 COVID-19 cases reported, which is up 8,129 since Friday. Out of 123,021 tests administered, 8,129 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.61%.
There were 78 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 5,224. Hospitalizations increased by 33, bringing the total to 1,183.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 3,536,988, an increase of 123,021 since Friday.
Dec. 4
On Friday, there were 1,538 more cases reported since Thursday. 27,840 tests were conducted. There are currently 1,150 people that have been hospitalized as a result of the virus, which is down by 41 since yesterday. Thirty-five more deaths were reported.
Dec. 3
On Thursday, there were 4,751 more cases reported since the previous day. More than 66,600 tests were conducted. Hospitalizations were at 1,191, which was actually down 11 from the previous day. There were also 20 more deaths.
Dec. 2
On Wednesday, there were 12,426 COVID-19 cases reported, which is up 2,672 since Tuesday. Out of 41,001 tests administered, 2,672 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.5 percent.
There were 51 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 5,091. Hospitalizations increased by 50, bringing the total to 1,202.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 3,319,482, an increase of 41,001 since Tuesday.
Dec. 1
On Tuesday, there were 118,745 COVID-19 cases reported, which is up 1,459 since Monday. Out of 24,831 tests administered, 1,459 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 5.88%.
There were 20 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 5,040. Hospitalizations increased by 54, bringing the total to 1,152.
The number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 3,278,481, an increase of 24,831 since Monday.
Nov. 30
On Monday, there were 117,295 coronavirus cases reported, up 4,714 since Friday. Out of 106,821 tests administered, 4,714 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 4.4 percent.
There were 59 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 5,020. Hospitalizations increased by 81, bringing the total to 1,098.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 3,253,650, an increase of 106,821 since Friday.
Nov. 27
On Friday, there were 112,581 coronavirus cases reported, up 3,429 since Wednesday. Out of 71,327 tests administered, 3,429 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 4.81 percent.
There were 35 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,961. Hospitalizations increased by 49, bringing the total to 1,017.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 3,146,829, an increase of 71,327 since Wednesday.
Nov. 25
On Tuesday, there were 109,152 coronavirus cases reported, up 1,872 since Tuesday. Out of 31,232 tests administered, 1,872 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 5.99 percent.
There were 45 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,926. Hospitalizations increased by 77, bringing the total to 968.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 3,075,502, an increase of 31,232 since Tuesday.
Nov. 24
4 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 107,280 coronavirus cases reported, up 540 since Monday. Out of 13,208 tests administered, 540 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 4.09 percent.
There were 10 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,881. Hospitalizations increased by 16, bringing the total to 891.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 3,044,270, an increase of 13,208 since Monday.
Nov. 23
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 106,740 coronavirus cases reported, up 5,271 since Friday. Out of 109,045 tests administered, 5,271 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 4.8 percent.
There were 43 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,871. Hospitalizations increased by 27, bringing the total to 875.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 3,031,062, an increase of 109,045 since Friday.
Nov. 20
4 p.m.
On Friday, there were 101,469 coronavirus cases reported, up 2,088 since Thursday. Out of 31,493 tests administered, 2,088 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 6.63 percent.
There were 23 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,828. Hospitalizations increased by 8, bringing the total to 848.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,922,017, an increase of 31,493 since Thursday.
Nov. 19
4 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 99,381 coronavirus cases reported, up 2,353 since Wednesday. Out of 36,339 tests administered, 2,353 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 6.5 percent.
There were 21 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,805. Hospitalizations increased by 24, bringing the total to 840.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,890,524, an increase of 36,339 since Wednesday.
Nov. 18
4 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 97,028 coronavirus cases reported, up 2,042 since Tuesday. Out of 34,135 tests administered, 2,042 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 5.98 percent.
There were 13 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,784. Hospitalizations increased by 39, bringing the total to 816.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,854,185, an increase of 34,135 since Tuesday.
Nov. 17
4 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 94,986 coronavirus cases reported, up 1,702 since Monday. Out of 32,964 tests administered, 1,702 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 5.16 percent.
There were 12 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,771. Hospitalizations increased by 20, bringing the total to 777.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,820,050, an increase of 32,964 since Monday.
Nov. 16
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 93,284 coronavirus cases reported, up 4,639 since Friday. Out of 86,210 tests administered, 4,639 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 5.4 percent.
There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,759. Hospitalizations increased by 98, bringing the total to 757.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,787,086, an increase of 86,210 since Friday.
Nov. 13
During a news conference on Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate increased to 6.4 percent.
His office, however, released the numbers a short time later, which showed a positivity rate of 6.37 percent, where 43,078 tests were administered and 2,746 came back positive.
There were 11 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,737. Hospitalizations increased by 42, bringing the total to 659.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,700,876, an increase of 43,078 since Wednesday.
Nov. 12
4 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 85,899 coronavirus cases reported, up 1,158 since Wednesday. Out of 24,001 tests administered, 1,158 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 4.8 percent.
There were 10 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,726. Hospitalizations increased by 33, bringing the total to 617.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,657,798, an increase of 24,001 since Wednesday.
Governor Ned Lamont said the state has doubled the number of people in the hospital in the last two weeks.
Nov. 11
3:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 84,741 coronavirus cases reported, up 1,754 since Tuesday. Out of 36,814 tests administered, 1,754 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 4.76 percent.
There were 9 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,716. Hospitalizations increased by 36, bringing the total to 584.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,633,797, an increase of 36,814 since Tuesday.
2:30 p.m.
Following a Veterans Day ceremony in Middletown, Gov. Ned Lamont answered questions from the media where he said today's positivity rate is at 4.76 percent.
Nov. 10
On Tuesday, there were 82,987 coronavirus cases reported, up 1,524 since Monday. Out of 22,612 tests administered, 1,524 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 6.74 percent.
According to the governor's office, this is the highest single-day positivity rate since May 24 and the highest hospitalization since May 30.
There were 9 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,707. Hospitalizations increased by 54, bringing the total to 548.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,596,983, an increase of 22,612 since Monday.
Nov. 9
On Monday, there were 81,463 coronavirus cases reported, up 3,338 since Friday. Out of 89,686 tests administered, 3,338 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 3.7 percent.
There were 27 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,698. Hospitalizations increased by 94, bringing the total to 496.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,574,371, an increase of 89,686 since Friday.
Nov. 6
On Friday, there were 78,125 coronavirus cases reported, up 1,065 since Thursday. Out of 29,563 tests administered, 1,065 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 3.6 percent.
There were 15 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,671. Hospitalizations increase by 22, bringing the total to 402.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,484,685, an increase of 29,563 since Thursday.
Nov. 5
On Thursday, there were 77,060 coronavirus cases reported, up 1,175 since Wednesday. Out of 31,059 tests administered, 1,175 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 3.7 percent.
There were 11 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,656. Hospitalizations increase by 6, bringing the total to 380.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,455,122, an increase of 31,059 since Wednesday.
Nov. 4
On Wednesday, there were 75,373 coronavirus cases reported, up 530 since Tuesday. Out of 12,550 tests administered, 530 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 4.2 percent.
There were 11 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,645. Hospitalizations decreased by 7, bringing the total to 374.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,397,742, an increase of 12,550 since Tuesday.
Nov. 3
7:20 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 74,843 coronavirus cases reported, up 985 since Monday. Out of 21,230 tests administered, 2985 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 4.6 percent.
There were 7 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,634. Hospitalizations increased by 41, bringing the total to 381.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,385,192, an increase of 21,230 since Monday.
Nov. 2
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 73,858 coronavirus cases reported, up 2,651 since Friday. Out of 79,066 tests administered, 2,651 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 3.4 percent.
There were 11 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,627. Hospitalizations increased by 11, bringing the total to 340.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,363,986, an increase of 79,066 since Friday.
Oct. 30
4 p.m.
On Friday, there were 71,207 coronavirus cases reported, up 761 since Thursday. Out of 30,554 tests administered, 761 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2.5 percent.
There were 7 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,616. Hospitalizations increased by 8, bringing the total to 329.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,284,896, an increase of 30,554 since Thursday.
Oct. 29
4:10 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont said the 6.15 positivity rate is the highest it has been since June 1.
4 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 70,446 coronavirus cases reported, up 1,319 since Wednesday. Out of 21,739 tests administered, 1,319 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 6.1 percent.
There were 5 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,609. Hospitalizations increased by 12, bringing the total to 321.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,254,342, an increase of 21,739 since Wednesday.
Oct. 28
4 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 69,127 coronavirus cases reported, up 490 since Tuesday. Out of 14,305 tests administered, 490 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 3.4 percent.
There were 9 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,604. Hospitalizations increased by 17, bringing the total to 309.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,232,603, an increase of 14,305 since Tuesday.
Oct. 27
4 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 68,637 coronavirus cases reported, up 538 since Monday. Out of 13,039 tests administered, 538 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 4.1 percent.
There were 6 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,595. Hospitalizations increased by 22, bringing the total to 292.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,218,298, an increase of 13,039 since Tuesday.
12 p.m.
Gov. Lamont announced during a news conference about the election that Tuesday's numbers show the positivity rate has jumped to 4.1 percent.
He said this is the highest positivity rate the state has seen since early June.
Oct. 26
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 68,099 coronavirus cases reported, up 2,047 since Friday. Out of 92,191 tests administered, 2,047 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2.2 percent.
There were 12 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,589. Hospitalizations increased by 37, bringing the total to 270.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,205259, an increase of 92,191 since Friday.
Oct. 23
4 p.m.
On Friday, there were 66,052 coronavirus cases reported, up 679 since Thursday. Out of 23,435 tests administered, 679 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2.9 percent.
There were 8 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,577. Hospitalizations increased by 1, bringing the total to 233.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,113,068, an increase of 23,435 since Thursday.
12 p.m.
During a news conference on Friday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont said today's numbers show the state is at a 2.9% infection rate.
He went on to remind folks to continue taking precautions, saying "we're not out of the woods yet."
Oct 22
4 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 65,373 coronavirus cases reported, up 502 since Wednesday. Out of 22,117 tests administered, 502 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2.3 percent.
There were 2 new coronavirus-related death reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,569. Hospitalizations increased by 19, bringing the total to 232.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,089,633, an increase of 22,117 since Wednesday.
Oct. 21
4 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 64,871 coronavirus cases reported, up 416 since Tuesday. Out of 15,846 tests administered, 416 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2.6 percent.
There were 8 new coronavirus-related death reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,567. Hospitalizations decreased by 4, bringing the total to 213.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,067,516, an increase of 15,846 since Tuesday.
Oct. 20
4 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 64,455 coronavirus cases reported, up 434 since Monday. Out of 14,653 tests administered, 434 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 3 percent.
There were 5 new coronavirus-related death reported on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,559. Hospitalizations increased by 22, bringing the total to 217.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,051,670, an increase of 14,653 since Monday.
2 p.m.
During a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is seeing the highest infection rate that it has had since June. He added that 22 more people have been hospitalized.
Oct. 19
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 64,021 coronavirus cases reported, up 1,191 since Friday. Out of 71,905 tests administered, 1,191 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.7 percent.
There were 12 new coronavirus-related death reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,554. Hospitalizations increased by 11, bringing the total to 195.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,037,071, an increase of 71,905 since Friday.
Oct. 16
On Friday, there were 62,830 coronavirus cases reported, up 802 since Thursday. Out of 33,048 tests administered, 802 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2.4 percent.
There were 2 new coronavirus-related death reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,542. Hospitalizations decreased by 7, bringing the total to 184.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,965,112, an increase of 33,048 since Thursday.
Oct. 15
On Thursday, there were 62,028 coronavirus cases reported, up 213 since Wednesday. Out of 15,817 tests administered, 213 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.3 percent.
There were 3 new coronavirus-related death reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,540. Hospitalizations increased by 3, bringing the total to 191.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,932,064, an increase of 15,817 since Wednesday.
Oct. 14
On Wednesday, there were 61,861 coronavirus cases reported, up 164 since Tuesday. Out of 8,359 tests administered, 164 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2 percent.
There were 4 new coronavirus-related death reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,537. Hospitalizations increased by 16, bringing the total to 188.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,916,247, an increase of 8,359 since Tuesday.
Oct. 13
On Tuesday, there were 61,697 coronavirus cases reported, up 320 since Monday. Out of 13,398 tests administered, 320 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2.4 percent.
There was 1 new coronavirus-related death reported on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,533. Hospitalizations increased by 17, bringing the total to 172.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,907,888, an increase of 13,398 since Monday.
Oct. 12
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 61,377 coronavirus cases reported, up 290 since Friday. Out of 77,261 tests administered, 1,066 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.4 percent.
There was 2 new coronavirus-related death reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,532. Hospitalizations increased by 21, bringing the total to 155.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,894,490, an increase of 77,261 since Friday.
Oct. 9
4 p.m.
On Friday, there were 60,038 coronavirus cases reported, up 290 since Thursday. Out of 17,257 tests administered, 290 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.7 percent.
There was 3 new coronavirus-related death reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,530. Hospitalizations increased by 6, bringing the total to 134.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,794,099, an increase of 17,257 since Thursday.
Oct. 8
4 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 59,748 coronavirus cases reported, up 384 since Wednesday. Out of 27,203 tests administered, 384 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.4 percent.
There was 5 new coronavirus-related death reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,527. Hospitalizations decreased by 10, bringing the total to 128.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,776,842, an increase of 27,203 since Wednesday.
Oct. 7
4 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 59,364 coronavirus cases reported, up 123 since Tuesday. Out of 7,617 tests administered, 123 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.6 percent.
There was 1 new coronavirus-related death reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,522. Hospitalizations increased by 9, bringing the total to 138.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,749,639, an increase of 7,617 since Tuesday.
9:50 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont issued a correction to Oct. 6's data, which adjusted the state's positivity rate down to .07 percent.
He said there was a data entry error and that the number of tests performed since Oct. 5 was actually 17,714, not the previously reported 8,200.
Lamont said the data was corrected on the state's coronavirus website here.
Oct. 6
4:20 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 59,241 coronavirus cases reported, up 121 since Monday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.5 percent.
There were 4 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,521. Hospitalizations stayed the same, keeping the total at 129.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,742,022, an increase of 8,200 since Monday.
Oct. 5
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 59,120 coronavirus cases reported, up 823 since Friday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.64 percent.
There were 4 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,517. Hospitalizations increased by 19, bringing the total to 129.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,724,308, an increase of 50,333 since Friday.
Governor Ned Lamont said New London County represents half of the hospitalizations.
Oct. 2
On Friday, there were 58,297 coronavirus cases reported, up 460 since Thursday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.4 percent.
There were two new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,513. Hospitalizations increased by 3, bringing the total to 110.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,673,975, an increase of 33,808 since Thursday.
Oct. 1
4:20 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said 133 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
4:15 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 57,742 coronavirus cases reported, up 192 since Wednesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.8 percent.
There were three new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,511. Hospitalizations increased by 3, bringing the total to 107.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,601,944, an increase of 10,372 since Wednesday.
Sept. 30
4 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 57,550 coronavirus cases reported, up 221 since Tuesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.8 percent.
There were three new coronavirus-related death reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,508. Hospitalizations increased by 12, bringing the total to 104.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,591,572, an increase of 12,390 since Tuesday.
