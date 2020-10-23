Coronavirus continues to impact the entire country, including Connecticut.
Below is a breakdown of developments as they happen in the month of October:
As of Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont said hospitalizations were at 232. Cases totaled 65,373. Deaths were at 4,569 since the start of the pandemic in Connecticut.
Oct. 23
12 p.m.
During a news conference on Friday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont said today's numbers show the state is at a 2.9% infection rate.
He went on to remind folks to continue taking precautions, saying "we're not out of the woods yet."
Oct 22
4 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 65,373 coronavirus cases reported, up 502 since Wednesday. Out of 22,117 tests administered, 502 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2.3 percent.
There were 2 new coronavirus-related death reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,569. Hospitalizations increased by 19, bringing the total to 232.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,089,633, an increase of 22,117 since Wednesday.
Oct. 21
4 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 64,871 coronavirus cases reported, up 416 since Tuesday. Out of 15,846 tests administered, 416 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2.6 percent.
There were 8 new coronavirus-related death reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,567. Hospitalizations decreased by 4, bringing the total to 213.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,067,516, an increase of 15,846 since Tuesday.
Oct. 20
4 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 64,455 coronavirus cases reported, up 434 since Monday. Out of 14,653 tests administered, 434 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 3 percent.
There were 5 new coronavirus-related death reported on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,559. Hospitalizations increased by 22, bringing the total to 217.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,051,670, an increase of 14,653 since Monday.
2 p.m.
During a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is seeing the highest infection rate that it has had since June. He added that 22 more people have been hospitalized.
Oct. 19
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 64,021 coronavirus cases reported, up 1,191 since Friday. Out of 71,905 tests administered, 1,191 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.7 percent.
There were 12 new coronavirus-related death reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,554. Hospitalizations increased by 11, bringing the total to 195.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 2,037,071, an increase of 71,905 since Friday.
Oct. 16
On Friday, there were 62,830 coronavirus cases reported, up 802 since Thursday. Out of 33,048 tests administered, 802 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2.4 percent.
There were 2 new coronavirus-related death reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,542. Hospitalizations decreased by 7, bringing the total to 184.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,965,112, an increase of 33,048 since Thursday.
Oct. 15
On Thursday, there were 62,028 coronavirus cases reported, up 213 since Wednesday. Out of 15,817 tests administered, 213 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.3 percent.
There were 3 new coronavirus-related death reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,540. Hospitalizations increased by 3, bringing the total to 191.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,932,064, an increase of 15,817 since Wednesday.
Oct. 14
On Wednesday, there were 61,861 coronavirus cases reported, up 164 since Tuesday. Out of 8,359 tests administered, 164 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2 percent.
There were 4 new coronavirus-related death reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,537. Hospitalizations increased by 16, bringing the total to 188.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,916,247, an increase of 8,359 since Tuesday.
Oct. 13
On Tuesday, there were 61,697 coronavirus cases reported, up 320 since Monday. Out of 13,398 tests administered, 320 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 2.4 percent.
There was 1 new coronavirus-related death reported on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,533. Hospitalizations increased by 17, bringing the total to 172.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,907,888, an increase of 13,398 since Monday.
Oct. 12
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 61,377 coronavirus cases reported, up 290 since Friday. Out of 77,261 tests administered, 1,066 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.4 percent.
There was 2 new coronavirus-related death reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,532. Hospitalizations increased by 21, bringing the total to 155.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,894,490, an increase of 77,261 since Friday.
Oct. 9
4 p.m.
On Friday, there were 60,038 coronavirus cases reported, up 290 since Thursday. Out of 17,257 tests administered, 290 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.7 percent.
There was 3 new coronavirus-related death reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,530. Hospitalizations increased by 6, bringing the total to 134.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,794,099, an increase of 17,257 since Thursday.
Oct. 8
4 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 59,748 coronavirus cases reported, up 384 since Wednesday. Out of 27,203 tests administered, 384 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.4 percent.
There was 5 new coronavirus-related death reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,527. Hospitalizations decreased by 10, bringing the total to 128.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,776,842, an increase of 27,203 since Wednesday.
Oct. 7
4 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 59,364 coronavirus cases reported, up 123 since Tuesday. Out of 7,617 tests administered, 123 came back positive. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.6 percent.
There was 1 new coronavirus-related death reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,522. Hospitalizations increased by 9, bringing the total to 138.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,749,639, an increase of 7,617 since Tuesday.
9:50 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont issued a correction to Oct. 6's data, which adjusted the state's positivity rate down to .07 percent.
He said there was a data entry error and that the number of tests performed since Oct. 5 was actually 17,714, not the previously reported 8,200.
Lamont said the data was corrected on the state's coronavirus website here.
Oct. 6
4:20 p.m.
On Tuesday, there were 59,241 coronavirus cases reported, up 121 since Monday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.5 percent.
There were 4 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,521. Hospitalizations stayed the same, keeping the total at 129.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,742,022, an increase of 8,200 since Monday.
Oct. 5
4 p.m.
On Monday, there were 59,120 coronavirus cases reported, up 823 since Friday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.64 percent.
There were 4 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,517. Hospitalizations increased by 19, bringing the total to 129.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,724,308, an increase of 50,333 since Friday.
Governor Ned Lamont said New London County represents half of the hospitalizations.
Oct. 2
On Friday, there were 58,297 coronavirus cases reported, up 460 since Thursday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.4 percent.
There were two new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,513. Hospitalizations increased by 3, bringing the total to 110.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,673,975, an increase of 33,808 since Thursday.
Oct. 1
4:20 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said 133 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
4:15 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 57,742 coronavirus cases reported, up 192 since Wednesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.8 percent.
There were three new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,511. Hospitalizations increased by 3, bringing the total to 107.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,601,944, an increase of 10,372 since Wednesday.
Sept. 30
4 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 57,550 coronavirus cases reported, up 221 since Tuesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.8 percent.
There were three new coronavirus-related death reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,508. Hospitalizations increased by 12, bringing the total to 104.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,591,572, an increase of 12,390 since Tuesday.
